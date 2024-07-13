Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
UN Launches First Ever Strategy On Water, Latest Figures On Food Security

Saturday, 13 July 2024, 4:27 am
Press Release: UN Department of Global Communications

New York – IFAD President and Chair of UN Water, Alvaro Lario, will launch the first-ever United Nations system-wide Strategy for Water and Sanitation, as well as preview the findings of the forthcoming State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2024 report.

Making water a central strategic priority for the UN for the first time, the system-wide strategy came about at the request of Member States, who asked for a more ambitious and joined-up approach from the United Nations on water. This is the first opportunity to hear about the details of that outcome.

Mr Lario, in his capacity as President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), will also briefly preview the latest changes to the hunger and food security map around the world, especially in how regions, genders and rural areas’ experience of hunger is changing. This is in advance of a formal launch at the G20 in Rio de Janeiro.

What: IFAD President and UN Water Chair, Alvaro Lario unveils UN’s first ever strategy on water and previews latest figures on global food security
Where: Press Briefing Room, UN Secretariat
When: July 16, 2024, 12:00
Join the Zoom Webcast

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89482605845?pwd=IaPmbGAfxRmlxHo1gy5dc55n7VGjEm.1
Meeting ID: 894 8260 5845
Passcode: 220969

Event Panel:

IFAD President and UN Water Chair, Alvaro Lario

UN Water Chief Technical Lead, Federico Properzi.

