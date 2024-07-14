Top Official Warns Of Weakened Regional Security Following Withdrawal From West African Economic Bloc

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger’s decision to pull out of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) “even as terrorism and transnational organized crime remain a pervasive threat”, will be damaging to regional relations all round, said the UN’s top official in the region on Friday.

Leonardo Santos Simão, who heads the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), told the Security Council that by “renouncing ECOWAS”, the three military-led governments would be “relinquishing key benefits” including regional integration, freedom of movement, security cooperation and an integrated regional economy, hurting both themselves and remaining ECOWAS members.

The three transitional governments severed ties with ECOWAS after senior officers staged military takeovers in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

Military leaders have consequently “postponed the return to constitutional rule and sparked fear of prolonged uncertainty”, as civic space “continues to shrink” said the UN Special Representative.

Instability in the Sahel

The transitional regimes have added to instability in the already precarious and vast Sahel region, marked by increasing insecurity, worsening humanitarian crises, and slow economic growth exasperated by political vulnerability, he said.

Approximately seven million people are displaced within the countries of West Africa or have fled across borders, and these numbers are only continuing to rise.

Citizens are also dealing with a widespread lack of electricity, closure of health centres, and a shutdown of over 8,000 schools, depriving hundreds of thousands of children access to education and undermining the foundation of regional development.

Mr. Simão remarked in his address that it remains “very concerning” that the humanitarian response plan launched by the UN is funded at only about 15 per cent.

Emerging democratic practices

On a more optimistic note amid profound challenges, Mr. Simão emphasized the remarkable strides towards robust democratic frameworks made by some West African States.

He praised Mauritania, Senegal, Ghana, and Liberia for their recent successful presidential elections, specifically applauding the women who stood as presidential candidates in Senegal amid the otherwise low representation of female leadership in West Africa.

Mr. Simão also highlighted the persistence of justice and accountability at the heart of many regional conflicts. The ongoing trial in Guinea on the brutal military repression 15 years ago, for example, “exposes the deep societal rifts and the desire for justice and reconciliation.”

Meanwhile, in Liberia, the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court more than 20 years after the end of the civil war there, acts as “a vehicle for national healing and reweaving the fabric of society.”

The decision by Cameroon and Nigeria last month to pursue a plan to settle border disputes within the framework of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission, chaired by Mr. Simão himself, instead of referring back to the International Court of Justice, was also commended.

‘Staying the course’

Ultimately, against a backdrop of instability, the Special Representative affirmed that UNOWAS will “stay the course.”

“I shall continue advocating for democratic principles and practices, building consensus, promoting good governance, and insisting on the observance of human rights and humanitarian principles,” he said.

Moreover, he committed UNOWAS to continue resilience-building against increasingly volatile climate conditions which damage food security and inter-communal conflicts, as well as to harnessing the power of women in public life and youth empowerment.

“I can assure you that the United Nations continues to be looked up as a vital rescuer in these challenging times, as the peoples in the region expect us to embody the values of humanity, neutrality and impartiality” Mr. Simão concluded

