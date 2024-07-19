Climate Impact On Children Tops UNICEF Executive Director’s Fiji Agenda

Joint Press Release

SUVA, Fiji, 19 July 2024 – UNICEF Executive Director, Catherine Russell, met with the Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Manoa Kamikamica yesterday (18.7.24) to reaffirm UNICEF’s appreciation for the partnership with the Government of Fiji to further the lives and wellbeing of children.

Acting Prime Minister Kamikamica thanked Ms. Russell for her first visit to the Pacific region and also acknowledged the support UNICEF has provided to Fiji over the years.

He welcomed the comprehensive discussions undertaken with the UNICEF Executive Director on the shared commitment to empower children through building stronger collaboration between the Fiji Government and UNICEF.

“UNICEF’s on-going support extend to strengthening child protection systems and addressing the impacts of climate relocation and displacement on children. Through UNICEF’s technical trainings and clinical protocols, Fiji’s roadmap to ending violence against all children may be met by turning these challenges into opportunities,” said the Acting Prime Minister.

Further, the Acting Prime Minister reasserted Government of Fiji’s commitment to provide a conducive environment for all children of Fiji, by investing education, health, nutrition, thereby enabling our children, the future leaders of tomorrow to reach to their maximum potential in life and achieve their aspirations.

Acting Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Ms. Russell for her deliberations in Fiji, which signifies UNICEF’s stronger commitment to welfare and wellbeing of children in Fiji, Pacific and beyond.

Ms. Russell reiterated UNICEF’s commitment to support the Fiji Government in providing long-term, climate-resilient, and sustainable solutions for children. Ms. Russell arrived in Fiji from Vanuatu where she saw firsthand the impacts of climate change on the lives of children and vulnerable communities.

“The climate crisis is a child rights crisis,” said Ms. Russell. “It impacts on all aspects of children’s lives, from their access to locally grown food, to ensuring that schools, homes and health facilities can withstand tropical cyclones and natural disasters, which are becoming stronger and more frequent.”

She noted that children in the Pacific are uniquely vulnerable to the impact of climate shocks, jeopardizing their rights to access quality education, health care, nutrition, safe water, and sanitation, as well as a clean, safe, and protective environment.

They also discussed the high rates of family violence, which have multiple implications for children’s safety and wellbeing, including situations where children end up living on the streets. UNICEF is supporting the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection by providing technical assistance and financial support to benefit the most vulnerable children.

“I appreciated the positive discussions with officials in Fiji today and ways to strengthen our collaboration to further the rights of all children, including addressing violence against children,” said Ms. Russell.

UNICEF has welcomed the presentation before Parliament of the national child justice and childcare and protection bills for endorsement, and advocated for a swift enactment, including developing a national action plan for child wellbeing. Ms. Russell arrived in Fiji following a visit to Vanuatu where she met with children, families, and community workers whose lives are impacted by the climate crisis. She also attended the seminar on the impact of labour mobility on children, which brought together ministerial representatives from across the Pacific, including Fiji.

While in Fiji, Ms. Russell will attend a high-level dialogue on violence against children and meet with members of the Government, partners, and stakeholders. She will also meet with young people to hear from them about issues that impact their lives, including the climate crisis.

Ms. Russell’s visit to Fiji further underscores the strong partnership between UNICEF and the Government of Fiji to ensure the rights and wellbeing of every child.

