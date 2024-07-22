UN Women At The 15th Triennial Conference Of Pacific Women In The Marshall Islands

Caption: UN Women Representative to the Pacific, Delphine Serumaga, welcomes the Regional Director for UN Women in Asia and the Pacific, Christine Arab, arriving in the Republic of the Marshall Islands for the 15th Pacific Triennial event. Credit: UN Women

Majuro, Marshall Islands — As the 15th Triennial Conference of Pacific Women commences in the Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI) this week, hundreds of delegates representing governments, civil society, development partners, and UN agencies across the Pacific gather to focus on critical gender equality priorities.

Convened every three years, the Triennial Conference of Pacific Women serves as a vital platform for evaluating progress and addressing challenges to gender equality across the Pacific. Since its inception over 40 years ago, and with the adoption of the Pacific Platform for Action for Gender Equality and Women’s Human Rights 2018-2030 (PPA), the conference has become the primary mechanism for tracking and fostering progress in these areas.

This year's gathering is especially crucial as it contributes to the global journey of the 30th anniversary and review of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (Beijing+30) and underscores a strengthened call to action for gender equality and women's human rights in the Pacific.

Over the past decade, Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs) have made progress in advancing women’s human rights. However, gender discrimination and inequalities remain widespread, with women disproportionately represented in low-wage jobs, facing high rates of violence, and experiencing low political representation. The challenges for women in the Pacific are complex and intertwined.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

At the event, and as her first mission in her capacity as the newly appointed Regional Director for UN Women in Asia and the Pacific, Christine Arab, highlighted the importance of the forum:

"UN Women is honoured to participate in this significant event, witnesses the continued commitment of countries in the Pacific in advancing women’s rights. The timing of the Triennial in the lead up to the global 30th Anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action is crucial in pushing the momentum in regions throughout the world to maintain these commitments. Through initiatives like the Pacific Platform for Action, countries in the Pacific are showcasing their collective strength and regional unity. On behalf of UN Women, we look forward to continuing our contribution and support to the region's efforts in advancing gender equality.”

UN Women is co-hosting two side-events at the Triennial Conference on Tuesday, July 23 to spotlight pressing issues, including violence against women and girls in the Pacific:

"The Power of Data: Revitalising Action on Gender-Based Violence in the Pacific Using Prevalence and Administrative Data," co-hosted by UN Women and UNFPA (11 am to 12 pm)

"Pathways to Prevention: Reflections on Effective Strategies and Emerging Priorities from the Pacific Prevention Summit" (1:30 pm to 2:30 pm Fiji Time/RMI Time)

Delphine Serumaga, Representative for UN Women Pacific Multi Country Office, highlighted the urgency of addressing gender equality: "We cannot afford to be slow in progressing women's rights and gender equality; the cost is too high. It is encouraging to be part of a convening where governments are actively discussing these critical issues, fostering a comprehensive response to tackle the systemic and socio-economic barriers that persist for women at the policy level."

At the conclusion of the Triennial Conference, a comprehensive outcome document will be crafted, outlining the strategic direction for regional efforts to enhance gender equality over the next three years. This document aims to consolidate critical priorities and commitments identified during the conference, guiding future initiatives and fostering sustained progress towards achieving gender parity in the Pacific. The endorsed outcomes from the Triennial will shape Pacific priorities leading up to the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), including the Ministerial meeting in Bangkok in November, and will inform Pacific statements in both Bangkok and New York during CSW69.

© Scoop Media

