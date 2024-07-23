UN Commission Of Inquiry Accepts ICJ Opinion, Continued Attacks In Ukraine, Improved Neurological Medicines Access

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory on Monday welcomed the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) recent advisory opinion declaring Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territory as “unlawful.”

“The Court was clear and unambiguous, and the advisory opinion entails international legal obligations not only for Israel, but for the UN and all States,” said Navi Pillay, Chair of the Commission.

“The maintenance and promotion of the international rules-based order will depend on compliance with this advisory opinion,” she added.

International law

In its advisory opinion issued on Friday, the ICJ provided a definitive interpretation of the laws governing occupation and the responsibilities of occupying powers. The Court reaffirmed the ban on acquiring territory through force and the fundamental right of peoples to self-determination.

Israel's policies and practices of establishing settlements and annexing territory, which result in the forcible removal of Palestinians from their homes, confiscation of Palestinian land and property, exploitation of natural resources, and discriminatory legal regimes in occupied territory, all violate international law, including humanitarian and human rights law.

“The [UN], and especially the General Assembly, which requested this opinion, and the Security Council, should consider the precise modalities and further action required to bring to an end as rapidly as possible the unlawful presence of the State of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” ICJ said.

The Commission will assess the implications of this advisory opinion for the responsibilities of Israel, Palestine, third States, and, when relevant, business entities and the UN to assist the General Assembly and the Security Council in deciding on suitable measures and actions.

Ukraine: 80 civilian casualties after continued hostilities

At least seven people were killed in hostilities in Ukraine on Monday and over the weekend in front-line regions in the country’s east and south.

That information comes from the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, citing local authorities, who reported 80 civilian casualties, 200 damaged homes and damaged civilian infrastructure.

More attacks

Humanitarian workers are providing emergency support to civilians in Mykolaiv City following an attack on Friday, according to OCHA.

The attack damaged homes and a playground and local authorities documented about 30 civilian casualties, including children.

Aid workers are reportedly providing psychological support and shelter materials to cover damaged windows and homes, as well as hot meals to those affected by the attack.

Attacks on essential infrastructure

The OCHA report said that an attack on Ukraine’s national rail company on Saturday in the Kharkiv region injured four workers.

The coordination office also noted continued attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and water supplies, citing more than 70 attacks in April and May, based on reports from The UN Human Rights Office, OHCHR.

WHO calls for improved access to neurological medicines

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for better access to medicines to close the huge treatment gap for brain disorders. A new report from the UN agency shows that despite progress in developing effective treatments, the medicines are largely out of reach of those who need them most.

Dévora Kestel, Director of WHO’s Department of Mental Health, Brain Health and Substance Use, said that quality of life for people with neurological disorders can be improved, but most sufferers cannot get the treatment they need because the medicines are not available or are too expensive.

Neurological disorders are the leading cause of disability, with over 80 per cent of related deaths and health loss occurring in low and middle-income countries. The treatment gap affects more than three in four people in most low-income countries and for epilepsy, this gap can be as high as nine in 10 not getting the care they need.

To address these, the WHO report recommends multi-level, multi-sectoral actions across policy, regulatory environments, health infrastructure and education systems. It calls for collaboration at country, regional and global levels.

