PMA Partners With Pacific Media Network To Amplify Voices Of Pacific Athletes At The Paris Olympics 2024

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Pasifika Medical Association

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Group is proud to announce its partnership with Pacific Media Network (PMN), sponsoring their 2024 Paris Olympics coverage as they follow Pacific athletes competing at the games.

This support is strengthened by PMA's commitment to the health and wellbeing of Pacific communities, reflected in their sports strategy that has seen countless Pacific people, from young students to elite athletes, use sport as an avenue to live longer and healthier lives.

"We are delighted to extend our support for the Pacific Media Network's Paris Olympics coverage this year, and especially look forward to seeing our Pacific athletes take the world stage,” says PMA Chief Executive, Debbie Sorensen.

"Over the last three years, our sports strategy has highlighted the positive impact of sports on our Pacific community's health and wellbeing, so this partnership strongly aligns with our vision and values. We wish all our Pacific Olympians the very best in Paris."

PMN's Olympics Correspondent, James Nokise, will depart for Paris today ahead of the Rugby Sevens - the first sport to kick off the games with Samoa and Australia going head to head on Thursday morning.

Nokise is excited to amplify the voices of this year’s Pacific Olympians from around the region.

“I’m passionate to see not just our well known Pacific athletes, but our lesser known athletes from the smaller nations who will be competing on that world stage.

“As we all know, when our Pacific teams are focused, they can do very amazing things.”


To listen to the 2024 Paris Olympics Coverage, tune into 531PI’s Pacific Mornings show on weekdays from 6am – 9am, or visit pmn.co.nz for updates.

© Scoop Media

