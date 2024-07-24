Denounce The Illegal Detention Of Ebo Mili & Dunge Apang. Stand Against Mega-dams In Arunachal Pradesh & Northeast India

The International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) denounces the arrest and detention of anti-dam activists Ebo Mili and Dunge Apang last July 8, 2024 by the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Ebo Mili, human rights lawyer and anti-dam advocate, and Dunge Apang, convenor of the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF), were released after more than 10 hours of detention.

Both were asked to sign a bond not to hold future protests and to “keep the peace” related to a case under section 128 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, facing a Rs 50,000 penalty each for any breach of the bond.

Read the full statement on our website:

https://www.ipmsdl.org/statement/denounce-the-illegal-detention-of-ebo-mili-and-dunge-apang-stand-against-mega-dams-in-arunachal-pradesh-and-northeast-india/

