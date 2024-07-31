Trans-Tasman Business Leaders Meet With Climate And Finance Ministers At ANZLF 2+2 Roundtable

Business leaders from Australia and New Zealand met in Brisbane on Tuesday with finance and climate ministers from both countries to discuss greater economic and climate cooperation, as part of the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF).

The annual 2+2 dialogue featured Hon Dr Jim Chalmers MP, Treasurer (Australia), Hon Nicola Willis, Minister of Finance (New Zealand), Hon Chris Bowen MP, Climate Change and Energy Minister (Australia) and Hon Simon Watts, Minister of Climate Change (New Zealand).

The four ministers were joined by ANZLF business representatives, including co-chairs CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis and Beca Strategic Growth Advisor Greg Lowe, alongside BCA Chief Executive Bran Black, for a discussion on shared economic opportunities across the Tasman in relation to the energy transition, including with respect to biofuels, clean technologies, sustainable financing and streamlined regulation and standards.

Australian ANZLF Co-Chair John Paitaridis said fostering a stronger corporate relationship between the nations would assist in the region’s broader efforts to decarbonise.

“The ANZLF is about capturing the ideas, vision and energy of the private sector to advance the trans-Tasman relationship”, Mr Paitaridis said.

“Our engagement in Brisbane was an opportunity for ANZLF Members to share their views with the Ministers on the climate challenge. This is a top-of-mind issue for CEOs and it’s clear that we will need to have both governments and business working closely together if climate goals are to be met”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

New Zealand ANZLF Co-Chair Greg Lowe said that the discussions covered cultivating better sustainable financing options across the region.

“CEOs emphasised the importance of the two countries being as aligned as possible, notwithstanding structural differences in the two economies, in order to amplify contributions to global climate action”, said Mr Lowe.

Business Council of Australia Chief Executive Bran Black said connecting businesses and strengthening relationships between Australia and New Zealand was a vital step in creating greater economic prosperity for both countries.

“The ANZLF provides an important forum to bring businesses from our two countries together, to develop more economic opportunities as we work together on our shared net zero goal,” Mr Black said.

“By working more closely on low-emissions technologies, sustainable finance and regulatory standards, Australia and New Zealand can create a more attractive investment environment and achieve climate goals more effectively.”

Mr Paitaridis also echoed the call for greater collaboration across the Tasman, which would assist in relation to better capital flows in the shared economic zone.

“The alignment of standards and regulatory approaches, the development of joint strategies for technology development and exchange, and stimulating two-way and offshore investment flows of sustainable finance should enable the more rapid achievement of targets than would be possible by working alone,” Mr Paitaridis said.

© Scoop Media

