Venezuela: Ongoing Arbitrary Detentions, Disproportionate Use Of Force Fuelling Climate Of Fear, Türk Warns

GENEVA (13 August 2024) – UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk on Tuesday voiced his deep concern over the high and continuing number of arbitrary detentions, as well as disproportionate use of force reported in the aftermath of presidential elections in Venezuela, and the resulting climate of fear.

“It is especially troubling that so many people are being detained, accused or charged either with incitement to hatred or under counterterrorism legislation. Criminal law must never be used to limit unduly the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association,” the High Commissioner said.

According to official statements, over 2,400 people have been arrested since 29 July. This figure includes the arbitrary detention of protesters, human rights defenders, adolescents, people with disabilities, members of the opposition or those perceived to be connected to them, as well as people who served as electoral observers accredited by opposition parties in polling stations.

In most of the cases documented by the UN Human Rights Office, detainees have not been allowed to appoint lawyers of their choice or to have contact with their families. Some of these cases would amount to enforced disappearances.

“I call for the immediate release of everyone who has been arbitrarily detained, and for fair trial guarantees for all detainees,” the High Commissioner said.

“The disproportionate use of force by law enforcement officials and the attacks on demonstrators by armed individuals supporting the government, some resulting in deaths, must not be repeated.”

There have also been reports of acts of violence against public officials and public buildings by some demonstrators. Violence is never the answer, the High Commissioner stressed.

“All deaths in the context of protests must be investigated and those responsible held accountable, in line with due process and fair trial standards,” Türk said.

Lists of people wanted for allegedly promoting violence are said to be circulating on social media, including members of the opposition and journalists. There are also calls by the authorities to file complaints against those involved in alleged criminal acts, including legitimate activities, such as participating in public affairs, demonstrating peacefully or exercising the right to freedom of expression.

The High Commissioner also expressed concern at the potential adoption of the Bill on Oversight, Regularization, Performance and Financing of Nongovernmental and Related Organizations, as well as the Bill Against Fascism, Neo-Fascism and Similar Expressions.

“I urge the authorities to refrain from adopting these and any laws that undermine civic and democratic space in the country – in the interest of social cohesion and the future of the country,” Türk said. “I am also worried that some individuals have had their passports suspended, which seems to be an act of reprisal for their legitimate work in the country. All this is exacerbating tensions and further fragmenting the social fabric of Venezuela.”

“The international community has a fundamental role to promote inclusive dialogue, with human rights of all Venezuelans at heart. As always, my Office stands ready to assist,” the High Commissioner added.

