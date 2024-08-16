Azerbaijan: Expert Concerned About Prosecution Of Human Rights Defenders And Journalists

GENEVA (15 August 2024) – The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, today expressed serious concern over the ongoing detention and prosecution of six human rights defenders and journalists in Azerbaijan.

“In recent months, I have witnessed an alarming wave of arrests and criminal cases against human rights defenders and journalists in Azerbaijan,” Lawlor said. “I have raised two such cases with the Government that are part of this worrying trend.”

The human rights defenders whose cases the Special Rapporteur raised include Anar Mammadli, chair of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center, Ulvi Hasanli and Sevinj Abbasova (known as Sevinj Vagifgizi), Nargiz Absalamova and Elnara Gasimova, respectively director, editor-in-chief and journalists of Abzas Media, an outlet dedicated to human rights issues and corruption investigations. Hafiz Babali is a freelance journalist. They were accused of smuggling money by a group of persons by prior conspiracy under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code and face up to eight years in prison.

“Anti-corruption investigations, independent election monitoring, and international human rights advocacy are all legitimate human rights work,” Lawlor said. “Retaliation for this work and for exercising freedom of expression is a clear violation of international human rights law.”

The Special Rapporteur expressed alarm over the alleged seizure of electronic devices and documents from the Abzas Media office and the homes of the journalists and human rights defenders who were arrested, potentially compromising their sources in anti-corruption investigations. Mammadli’s home and his parents’ residence were also allegedly searched without a warrant. Lawlor said authorities had limited their access to lawyers and in some cases even to their families. Relatives of the arrested activists had their bank accounts frozen.

Lawlor said she had requested updates on investigations about the ill-treatment of Ulvi Hasanli and Sevinj Abbasova and the enforced disappearance of both Hasanli and journalist, Nargiz Absalamova.

“Azerbaijan’s failure to restore justice in the Mammadli case for over six years exposes the lack of effective remedy within the country and raises concerns that violations of the rights of human rights defenders may be recurring” she said.

The Special Rapporteur has contacted the Government of Azerbaijan regarding these issues and received a reply.

“I am concerned that the Government has dismissed allegations about Abzas Media as false,” Lawlor said. “I do not wish to interfere with the judicial process, but I urge the Government to ensure that the investigation fully complies with its human rights obligations.”

All human rights defenders and journalists in Azerbaijan must be able to work freely and in a safe environment without intimidation and harassment, she said.

© Scoop Media

