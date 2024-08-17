Success Story | From Smoke To Success: Tina Savinio's Fish Smoking Revolution In The Sepik, Papua New Guinea

Wewak, Papua New Guinea – Along the picturesque banks of the Sepik River in the Angoram District of East Sepik Province in Papua New Guinea, lies a small community where the power of innovation is creating ripples of change. At the heart of this community stands Tina Savinio, a determined woman leading the Kandangapma Women's Business Group. Thanks to the support from the EU-STREIT PNG Programme, Tina and her group have experienced remarkable improvements in their livelihoods, nutrition, and overall well-being.

The Kandangapma Women's Business Group was empowered through comprehensive training on group business management, group dynamics, financial literacy, ICT skills, Family Farming as a Business, and Riverine Capture Fisheries, provided by the EU-STREIT PNG Programme. Tina, a natural leader, embraced these opportunities, quickly applying the new knowledge to strengthen her group's operations. The training sessions not only educated but also fostered a sense of community wellbeing and mutual support, encouraging women who had previously left the group to reunite under a shared vision of progress.

One of the most significant changes brought about by the EU-STREIT PNG Programme was the introduction and establishment of the FAO-Thiaroye Technique (FTT) for fish smoking/drying. Tina shared, “Now I’m feeling really good with this new technology. I want to thank EU-STREIT for setting up this FTT because my work with fish is going well.” The FTT technology revolutionizes fish processing, improving on quality, safety, and marketability, ultimately enhancing the income of fishers and other stakeholders in the value chain.

The Sepik Smoke Signals: A New Era of Sustainable Fish Smoking

Unlike traditional methods that are labour-intensive, time-consuming, and expose operators to hazardous smoke, with products that are less safe for consumption, the FTT offers a safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly alternative. The technology uses less firewood, conserving natural resources, and significantly cuts down smoke emission, creating a healthier environment for the women. Moreover, FTT allows fish to be smoked without constant supervision, giving the women more time for rest and for other tasks and making the process less labour-intensive.

Tina remarked, “To dry and smoke the fish using the old traditional method, I must stay close to the fireplace even during windy periods or when it rains to ensure the fish is smoked well. With this intervention, I just put the fish inside, cover with the lid, and go do other household chores.”

Overcoming Challenges, Building Resilience: Tina's Leadership and the Women's Determination

The journey wasn't without its challenges. Initially, some group members were sceptical, and there were moments of discouragement. Tina explained, “The FTT is good, but you know, people come with different mindsets. Some mothers left the group, but many returned after seeing the benefits.” This fluctuation in group membership was a significant challenge, as maintaining a stable team was crucial for collective success. “Some mothers who had left have returned, and we continue working together,” Tina added, highlighting the resilience and determination of the group to persevere.

Tina vividly recalls the excitement when the FTT was first established. “The first time this FTT was established, I called neighbours, friends, and those who walked past my house to come and taste the fish prepared from this FTT. Some also came and called out to me (wanting) to taste the fish, so I gave the fish for free. It was good because they created awareness by telling others that FTT is the best technology to smoke fish.”

A Taste of Success: Market Acceptance and Economic Empowerment

The community’s acceptance and promotion of the FTT technology have been instrumental in its success. The positive impacts are tangible. The women can now manage their time more effectively, balancing fish smoking with other responsibilities. The economic benefits are also noteworthy. With the ability to smoke larger quantities of fish efficiently, the women can sell more thereby, generating substantial income.

Tina said, "With FTT, we can smoke up to 436 fish in one day, filling 4 to 6 baskets, which we sell at the market. This has significantly increased our income." She proudly added, “We can make between PGK 600 and PGK 1,000 and return to our home.” In Maprik and Wewak, the sales are even better. Customers taste the fish, and they come back for more. This new method has improved our business.”

Looking Ahead: A Brighter Future

The success of Tina and the Kandangapma Women's Business Group is a testament to the power of innovation and community support. Thanks to the EU-STREIT PNG Programme, these women have not only improved their livelihoods but have also set an example for others in their community. Tina’s journey is a reminder that with the right support, patience and determination, positive change is possible.

In Tina’s words, “This new technology is really helping us. Thank you, EU-STREIT PNG.” Her heartfelt gratitude echoes the sentiments of many who have benefited from this initiative. The future looks promising for Tina, her group, and the entire community as they continue to embrace the opportunities brought by the FTT technology, ensuring better production, better nutrition, better environment, and better life leaving no one behind.

About the EU-STREIT PNG Programme

The EU-STREIT PNG, being implemented as a United Nations Joint Programme (by FAO, ILO, ITU, UNCDF and UNDP), is the European Union's largest grant-funded initiative in the country. It focuses on boosting sustainable and inclusive economic development in rural areas. This is achieved by enhancing economic returns and opportunities within cocoa, vanilla, and fisheries value chains. Additionally, the Programme strengthens and improves the efficiency of value chain enablers, including access to ICT and digital financial services. It also supports the development of sustainable, climate-resilient transport infrastructures and renewable energy solutions. The Programme benefits two provinces: East Sepik and West Sepik.

