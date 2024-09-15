Detained UN Staff In Yemen

3 September 2024

This Friday marks three months since six of our colleagues in Yemen were arrested by the ‘Ansar Allah’ de facto authorities.

The six UN Human Rights staff – one women and five men – were arrested on 6 June together with seven other UN personnel. Two UN Human Rights and two colleagues from other UN agencies have been detained by the de facto authorities since 2021 and 2023 respectively, bringing the number of UN staff arbitrarily detained in Yemen to 17.

Their whereabouts remain unknown and the Houthi de facto authorities have not permitted physical access to any of them, despite our repeated requests.

Once again, the High Commissioner demands their immediate and unconditional release, and the release of all human rights and humanitarian workers similarly arrested and detained without legal protections.

We also call on the de facto authorities in Sana’a to facilitate rather than hinder UN entities and other human rights and humanitarian actors in their efforts to serve the people of Yemen, including for the promotion and protection of their human rights.

