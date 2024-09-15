PMA And Australian Government Announce Partnership To Improve Mental Health And Wellbeing In Tonga And Vanuatu

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Group has partnered with the Australian Government to deliver a three-year programme, the Ngalu Fānifo Regional Project, in Tonga and Vanuatu, aiming to improve mental health and wellbeing by strengthening the capacity of health and community providers to provide mental health care.

The project will be led by PMA, in partnership with the Vanuatu and Tonga Ministries of Health and funded by the Australian Government, building on the significant relationships already formed between PMA and both Pacific countries.

PMA President, Dr Kiki Maoate ONZM FRACS, highlights the importance of the project.

"This is a significant milestone for the region and we are honoured to lead this mental health work in Tonga and Vanuatu with the support of the Australian Government.

"Our relationships and connections are central to the work we will be delivering together in both countries."

In 2022, PMA deployed PACMAT (PMA emergency response team) to Tonga to provide mental health and psychosocial support following the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption and tsunami. In 2023, PACMAT was deployed to Vanuatu to provide mental health and psychosocial support following Cyclones Kevin and Judy.

"This project will follow on from the work our PACMAT teams have delivered in both Tonga and Vanuatu, led by our Pacific Mental Health Commissioner, which is made up of Pacific mental health clinicians from New Zealand and the region.

"We are thankful for the opportunity to serve, and will always answer when called upon," Dr Maoate says.

World Health Organization (WHO) data has highlighted a sharp rise in mental health service demand across the Pacific, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic response – both in the Pacific and Aotearoa New Zealand – has also highlighted the crucial role of community and faith-based NGOs in providing culturally-specific mental health care.

PMA Chief Executive, Debbie Sorensen, shares that a collaborative approach will be taken for this project.

"PMA will work in collaboration with health ministries, health providers, and community and faith-based NGOs in Tonga and Vanuatu, to co-design training pathways, and support the implementation of new, sustainable mental health models of care.

"Our Ngalu Fānifo team have just returned from their inception visits to both countries, and the response from community through to ministerial level has been incredibly positive, stressing the need for mental health and wellbeing support that is family-centered, community-led and culturally-anchored."

Dr Reynold Ofanoa, Chief Executive of Tonga's Ministry of Health, looks forward to the collaborative work ahead.

"The project provides us with an opportunity to really address the mental health needs of our communities in a locally-led way. We look forward to working alongside PMA to build the mental health capacity and capability of our local workforce, while also improving mental health education and knowledge across the country."

Director of Curative & Hospital Services from Vanuatu's Ministry of Health, Dr Sereana Natuman, is also pleased to embark on this journey with PMA.

"The Ngalu Fānifo project, in partnership with MOH Vanuatu and PMA, represents a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing mental health services across the country.

"We are confident that the Ngalu Fānifo initiative will lay the groundwork for a sustainable and community-centered approach to mental health in Vanuatu, ultimately leading to healthier and more resilient communities."

