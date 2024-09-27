United States Announces New Funding For Rohingya Refugees And Host Communities

September 24, 2024

Today, while participating in the High-Level UNGA Side Event on the Rohingya Crisis, Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya announced nearly $199 million in new assistance for Rohingya refugees and communities hosting them in Bangladesh and the region. This funding includes nearly $70 million through the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) and over $129 million from USAID, $78 million of which comes from the Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Credit Corporation which will help USAID to purchase, ship, and distribute food from American farmers to Rohingya refugees and host community members in Bangladesh.

This U.S. assistance will save lives and help protect, shelter, and feed those forced to flee violence and persecution. Additionally, it will be used to: support disaster preparedness and protection for refugees and host communities; bolster access to education and skills training; and prepare refugees for their potential return home when conditions allow.

The U.S. government has provided more than $2.5 billion for the regional Rohingya response since August 2017, including more than $2.1 billion in Bangladesh, of which nearly $1.3 billion was contributed through PRM. The United States remains committed to delivering assistance to crisis-affected communities in Bangladesh and the region and calls on other donors to continue their support.

© Scoop Media

