UN Expert Shocked By Death Of Another Palestinian Doctor In Israeli Detention

GENEVA (24 September 2024) – A UN expert today condemned the death of a third physician from Gaza while in Israeli custody and renewed calls for the protection of healthcare workers in the occupied Palestinian territory.

“On the cusp of the one-year anniversary of the genocide, I continue to be shocked at Israel’s blatant disregard for the right to health in Gaza and the rest of the occupied territory,” said Tlaleng Mofokeng, UN Special Rapporteur on the right to health. “Dr. Ziad Eldalou is the third doctor confirmed to have died while being detained by Israel since 7 October 2023.”

Eldalou was an internal medicine physician at Al Shifa Hospital, located in Gaza City. He was detained along with other healthcare workers, while on duty at Al Shifa Hospital on 18 March 2024, during a raid by Israeli Forces. He reportedly died on 21 March 2024 while in detention.

He is one of more than 885 healthcare workers reportedly killed in Gaza and the West Bank since 7 October 2023. This includes nurses, paramedics, doctors, and other medical personnel. Many more have been injured. The World Health Organization reported 1,043 health attacks in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and East Jerusalem since 7 October 2023.

“Israel must stop destroying and hindering the already limited functioning of the health system in Palestine, by protecting healthcare workers,” Mofokeng said.

“The practice of medicine is never a crime during conflict – but targeted killing of healthcare workers is,” the expert said. “Israel must stop.”

The Special Rapporteur said the targeting of healthcare workers and healthcare facilities contravenes the fundamental right of individuals to access essential healthcare services, a matter of acute significance during times of conflict, and may constitute a war crime.

According to the World Health Organization, at least another 128 healthcare workers remain in custody after being arbitrarily detained by Israeli forces while on duty.

Mofokeng demanded the immediate release of all healthcare workers arbitrarily detained in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory, and urgent, independent and impartial investigations, and accountability for those who have unlawfully detained and killed them.

She has been in communication with the Government of Israel on this matter.

“A people’s inability to fully exercise their right to self-determination impacts the enjoyment of all their fundamental rights, including the right to health,” Mofokeng said.

“Immediately cease fire. End the occupation. End the genocide,” she said.

Ms. Tlaleng Mofokeng is the Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

Special Rapporteurs are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.

