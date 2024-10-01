US: The Presidential Determination On Refugee Admissions For Fiscal Year 2025

September 30, 2024

President Biden today signed the Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2025, again setting the refugee admissions target at 125,000 for the upcoming fiscal year—as we have for each year of this Administration.

Refugee resettlement exemplifies the generosity that has always been at the core of the American spirit and reflects the critical role of the United States as a global leader in providing refuge to people fleeing persecution overseas. In Fiscal Year 2024, we resettled 100,000 refugees, the largest annual number in three decades. This is a testament to our successful work to rebuild the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program with help from partners around the world and thousands of Americans across the country who have stepped up to sponsor refugees through the Welcome Corps.

Refugee resettlement is orderly, subject to rigorous vetting, and benefits and enriches American communities. In cities and towns throughout America, refugees contribute to urban revitalization, add to the vibrancy of local communities, and drive America’s competitiveness and innovation on the global stage. Over a 15-year period, refugees contributed almost $124 billion to the U.S. economy. And resettlement offers the unique opportunity of a better life to some of the world’s most vulnerable people, at a time of historic global levels of displacement.

Building on the Administration’s efforts to strengthen refugee resettlement and the generous support from Americans across the country, the refugee admissions target of 125,000 ensures the United States will continue to be a global leader in providing safety and opportunity for those facing persecution around the world.

