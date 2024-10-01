Merrell Spring Challenge 2024: Over 1,000 Women Conquer Tasman’s Wilderness

On Saturday, September 28, 2024, the breathtaking Tasman region played host to the 18th edition of the Merrell Spring Challenge, the world’s first all-women adventure race. Over 1,000 women, across 335 teams, embarked on a thrilling journey through some of the region’s most stunning landscapes. The event once again showcased the power of women in adventure sports, as participants took on unpredictable, rugged terrain with courage and determination.

Champions of Women’s Adventure Sports

Founded by Nathan Fa'avae, a seven-time World Adventure Racing Champion, and his wife Jodie Fa'avae, the Merrell Spring Challenge has been a trailblazer for women’s adventure racing since its inception in 2007. The couple continues to inspire women to test their limits, promoting empowerment through exploration and teamwork.

“The Merrell Spring Challenge is about creating opportunities for women to push themselves physically and mentally. It’s amazing to see so many women embrace the adventure racing spirit,” says Nathan Fa'avae.

Tasman’s New Adventure Racing Playground

Returning to the Tasman region for the fourth time, this year’s race unveiled a brand-new course that took participants on a spectacular journey from the Lee Valley to the serene shores of Moturoa / Rabbit Island. The “hills-to-beach” route tested competitors across a variety of disciplines, including whitewater rafting, mountain biking, trekking, and orienteering.

A standout feature of this year’s course was the whitewater rafting stage, enabled by the newly opened Waimea Community Dam. Nathan Fa'avae remarked, “For years, I’ve known there was a world-class adventure racing course here, but the rivers were too unreliable. With the dam’s water release, we were able to create something truly special.”

Nathan also expressed gratitude to local partners, including Waimea Water, the Tasman District Council, and Ngāti Koata, who provided the name Te Kurawai o Pūhanga for the dam’s reservoir. The success of the event was due in large part to the cooperation of local landowners, who helped make this experience possible for thousands of women adventurers while boosting the region’s economy.

A Multi-Discipline Adventure

Participants competed across three distinct categories: the 3-hour, 6-hour, and 9-hour events, each offering its own unique set of challenges:

3-hour teams biked along the Waimea River before tackling an orienteering leg to the finish on Rabbit Island.

6-hour teams explored Aniseed Valley and the Roding River, hiking through Mount Richmond Forest Park and discovering historic mining relics.

9-hour teams ventured deeper into the wilderness, summiting Mount Claude to take in panoramic views over Tasman Bay and beyond.

From first-time participants to elite athletes, the race brought together women of all skill levels. Among the 9-hour race favourites were the Racing Donkeys—Eloise Fry, Suzie Wood, and Sophie Hart—who once again dominated.

Racing Donkeys Dominate the 9-Hour Race

In the 9-hour race, it was the experienced Racing Donkeys and the rising junior team Jumping Starfish that took an early lead on the rafting stage after a fast run from the start line. Exiting the rafts together, Racing Donkeys executed a quick transition and were first to set off on the bike stage. From there, they settled into a rhythm and took control of the race, increasing their lead through the climb up Mount Claude and further solidifying it on the following bike stage through Silvan Bike Park and the Great Taste Trail.

A final short orienteering section sealed the deal for the Racing Donkeys, who claimed the victory and successfully defended their title. With Sophie Hart, a four-time adventure racing world champion and GODZone winner, leading the way alongside her strong teammates, they were always going to be a formidable team to beat.

Courage and Determination Across All Races

The efforts of the 3-hour and 6-hour teams were equally impressive, as participants tackled their courses with sheer courage and determination. The 3-hour race was especially intense, with extremely close competition—only a few minutes separated the top ten teams! This nail-biting finish demonstrated the incredible skill and teamwork on display throughout the event. Meanwhile, the 6-hour race provided its own challenges, as teams journeyed through historical landmarks and rugged landscapes, testing both their physical and mental limits.

2024 Merrell Spring Challenge Podium Finishes

9-Hour Challenge

1 Veteran - Racing Donkeys Eloise Fry, Suzie Wood, Sophie Hart (#127)08:09:42

2 Open - Jumping Starfish Zara Mackley, Siena Mackley, Katie Lawrence (#104)09:39:44

3 Veteran - Southern Traverse Gwylfa Moore, Sarah Dickie, Anna Murray (#131)09:56:59

6-Hour Challenge

1 Veteran - The Wild Things Kate Booker, Megan McIssac, Kristen Hammond (#314)06:22:30

2 Open - Top 10 Inches Ashlee Ilton, Jessica Drummond, Krissy O'Donnell (#226)06:47:44

3 Super Veteran - Wildside Maria Voigt, Juanita Holmwood, Andrea Livingston (#254)06:48:49

3-Hour Challenge

1 Open - SSM Sarah Murray, Michelle Rochford, Micaela Rolton (#406)02:43:09

2 Veteran - Tapering Since 2023 Anna Ollerenshaw, Carolyn Robins, Lisa Brits (#478)02:44:48

3 Super Veteran - A Red Head & 2 Not So Red Heather Kinzett, Marianne Nalder, Jo Edwards (#420)02:46:13

For full results, visit: www.springchallenge.co.nz

Comments from Event Director Jodie Fa’avae

“The event went so well, with many happy teams crossing the finish line. Everyone was extremely positive and bursting with stories of their course highlights. We had a beautiful day, and the courses had the ideal balance of challenge and enjoyment, rewarding teams for their efforts. It’s not just a race; it’s a personal challenge for many, often marking lifestyle changes or personal journeys of improvement. Seeing the joy and sense of achievement as teams crossed the finish line was inspiring.”

Looking Ahead to 2025

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Merrell Spring Challenge, happening from September 19th–21st, 2025. The exact location will be announced this week, and entries will open on October 6th. Stay tuned to the website for more details!

The Merrell Spring Challenge continues to empower women of all ages to embrace adventure, push their limits, and thrive in the spirit of camaraderie.

