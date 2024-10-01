Australia: Govt Must Press Israel To Stop Invasion Of Lebanon

The Sydney Anti-AUKUS Coalition stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon, and adds its voice to calls on the Australian government to pressure Israel to pull back from its latest ground invasion.

It also calls on Labor to pressure Israel in a practical way to stop its genocidal campaigns in Gaza and the West Bank.

Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, along with its killing of so many innocent Lebanese, and the displacement of more than 1 million, shows the world that Israel will not be made to stop its genocidal campaign without the West cutting its supply of weapons to the apartheid state and isolating it politically.

If the Australian government really wants to end “the endless cycle of violence” in the Middle East, it needs to back up its words with action.

If the Australian government really cared about international law, it would not have abstained on the United Nations General Assembly vote calling on Israel to end its illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories on September 28. Wrongly, the Australian government cares more about its alliance with the United States, which fully supports the Israeli military campaigns.

SAAC stands with the people of Gaza, the Occupied Territories and Lebanon who desperately want and deserve to live in peace, with rights and justice.

We call on Labor to break with AUKUS, the military pact that ties Australia even more closely to the United States.

Runaway climate change is the greatest security threat of our time.

Australia needs to spend the billions currently allocated to nuclear-powered submarines and more weapons interoperability with the US and Britain on urgent transition to sustainable energy and other climate friendly initiatives.

