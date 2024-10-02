Rare Albino Wallaby Joey Born At Symbio Wildlife Park

Symbio Wildlife Park is excited to announce the arrival of an exceptionally rare albino wallaby joey! Aptly named "Olaf" for his snow like appearance, this stunning new addition is a unique feat of nature, with only 1 in 17,000 animals exhibiting the rare genetic trait of albinism, with some species (including wallabies) anticipated to be only 1 in 100,000.

(Photo/Supplied)

Albinism is a genetic condition caused by a mutation that affects the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for colouring the skin, fur, eyes, and feathers of animals. In albino animals like Olaf, this mutation results in a complete lack of pigmentation, giving him his distinctive white fur and pale pink eyes. Olaf’s arrival marks a monumental moment, as albino wallabies are not only beautiful but also face challenges in the wild due to their heightened visibility to predators.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Olaf into the Symbio family,” said Brodie Meney. “This little joey is truly one in a million—or more precisely, one in 17,000! He’s already capturing hearts with his rare beauty, and we are honoured to be able to share this incredible experience with our visitors.”

Olaf’s presence is already making waves through the park, where guests are encouraged to witness this rare occurrence up close. The arrival of this rare albino joey further strengthens Symbio Wildlife Park’s commitment to wildlife conservation, education, and providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our guests.

Visitors to Symbio Wildlife Park can come visit Olaf in the Kangaroo walkthrough exhibit and learn more about the uniqueness of albino wildlife, while also supporting conservation efforts that ensure future generations get to experience the marvels of Australia’s native species.

