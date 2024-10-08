Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Joint Statement On The October 3 U.S.-Ghana Security Dialogue

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 6:51 pm
Press Release: U.S. Department of State

October 3, 2024

The United States and Ghana convened a joint security dialogue today in Washington. Led by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Ghanaian Minister of National Security Albert Kan-Dapaah, U.S. and Ghanaian officials discussed international peace and security and explored areas for further security collaboration, including how to advance the Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability in Coastal West Africa. The U.S.-Ghanaian partnership recognizes the importance of our shared values of democracy, prosperity, security, and respect for human rights to promote stability and sustainable development.

The United States and Ghana expressed a desire to build on this foundational relationship in the coming months to prevent conflict and promote inclusive economic growth. Both sides welcomed greater U.S.-Ghana security cooperation to address the evolving regional violent extremist threats and affirmed the importance of integrating security efforts with broader activities to strengthen governance, development, and social cohesion in vulnerable areas. Concerned about the potential for information manipulation as a transnational security threat, the United States and Ghana agreed to strengthen cooperation to combat mis- and dis-information. The United States also announced additional support to respond to the recent drought in Ghana.

