Invest More In Vaccines To Reduce Deaths From Drug-resistant Superbugs: WHO

10 October 2024

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines. It is among the top global public health and development threats, with nearly five million associated deaths each year. The main drivers are misuse and overuse of antimicrobials.

Vaccines are an essential part of global efforts to reduce AMR as they prevent infections, reduce the use and overuse of antimicrobials, and slow the emergence and spread of drug-resistant pathogens.

The power of vaccines

“Addressing antimicrobial resistance starts with preventing infections and vaccines are among the most powerful tools for doing that,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General.

The report found that vaccines against 24 pathogens could reduce the number of antibiotics needed by 22 per cent or 2.5 billion defined daily doses globally every year, thus supporting the international efforts to address AMR.

While some of these vaccines are already available but underused, others would need to be developed and brought to the market as soon as possible.

Preventing deaths, increasing vaccine access

The report expands on aWHO studypublished last year. It estimates that vaccines already in use against pneumococcus pneumonia, Haemophilus influenzaetype B (Hib) which causes pneumonia and meningitis and typhoid, could avert up to 106,000 of the deaths associated with AMR each year.

An additional 543,000 associated deaths could also be prevented annually when new vaccines for tuberculosis (TB) andKlebsiella pneumoniae,are developed and rolled out globally.

“Prevention is better than cure and increasing access to existing vaccines and developing new ones for critical diseases, like tuberculosis, is critical to saving lives and turning the tide on AMR,”said Tedros, the WHO chief.

Furthermore, vaccinated people have fewer infections and are protected against potential complications from secondary infections that may need antimicrobial medicines or require admission to hospital.

WHO noted, for example, that annual vaccination against Streptococcus pneumoniaecould save 33 million antibiotic doses if 90 per cent of the world’s children were immunized, along with older adults.

Declaration for action

Vaccines could also significantly reduce the substantial economic costs of AMR.

Globally, the hospital costs of treating the resistant pathogens evaluated in the report are estimated at $730 billion each year. Vaccines targeting all of them could save a third of the hospital costs associated with AMR.

During the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly in September, world leaders adopted apolitical declarationcommitting to a clear set of targets and actions on AMR, including reducing deaths associated with bacterial AMR annually by 10 per cent by 2030.

The declaration emphasises key aspects, including the importance of access to vaccines, medicines, treatments and diagnostics, as well as the need for financing mechanisms to support research and innovation in addressing AMR.

