Syrians In Massive Humanitarian Need As Regime Change Leads To Surge In Displacement, Warns World Vision

10th December, 2024 – World Vision is warning of a rapid and devastating escalation in humanitarian needs in Syria following the overthrow of the Assad regime.

The international aid agency is reporting that more than 178,000 people are already newly displaced, and 16.7 million people are urgently requiring humanitarian assistance.

With teams inside Syria, World Vision says basic services have been disrupted and families are facing severe shortages of food, water, and essential services, while children – who have lived through years of conflict - are now bracing for the harsh winter ahead.

“The current situation has hampered the availability and accessibility of critical services. Access to food, clean water, healthcare and sanitation are under pressure. Children in particular, are impacted,” said World Vision Syria Response Director, Emmanuel Isch.

“Food scarcity is a growing concern, with bakeries and markets struggling to operate. The escalation has severely disrupted health services. Several hospitals and primary health-care centres have been damaged or closed. Those that remain open are under immense strain, with many hospitals only offering emergency services,” said Isch.

“In addition, the conflict, displacement and disruptions to essential services is placing immense psychological pressure on the affected population, especially children. Immediate support is essential to protect and care for those most at risk.”

World Vision, alongside trusted local partners, are already working to deliver essential aid -food, water, winter supplies, and medical support - to children and families in desperate need.

Following 14 years of conflict and annual shortages of global humanitarian funding there are already enormous ongoing needs in Syria. There are currently 16.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance within Syria – more than two thirds of the total population. While across the region another 12.9 million Syrians - and people hosting them – also need humanitarian assistance.

World Vision will continue to work with local partners to provide urgent support to those in desperate need in what is a rapidly evolving situation.

“We must urgently support those affected by the recent escalation of events in Syria, especially children, who have mostly grown up in a context of conflict,” said Mr. Isch. “World Vision calls on all parties to prioritise peace and put the well-being of children first. We must do everything in our power to protect them and enable a future with hope."

