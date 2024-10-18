Lebanon: Drone Brought Down By UNIFIL Ship As Cross-border Fire Intensifies

© UNIFIL: A UNIFIL Maritime Task Force vessel patrolling off the Lebanese coast.

Following standard protocol, electronic countermeasures were used to bring down the so far unidentified uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), according to UN spokesperson Farhan Haq at the regular press briefing in New York.

UNIFIL has launched an investigation into the incident.

The downing of the drone follows other concerning security developments in recent days that have left at least five UN peacekeepers injured, and damaged peacekeeping positions and premises.

A further 15 peacekeepers suffered “smoke affects” including skin and gastrointestinal issues after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired several rounds near their base.

Security Council mandate

Established by the UN Security Council, UNIFIL is tasked with monitoring the cessation of hostilities following the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, confirming the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, and assisting the Lebanese government in restoring its authority in the area.

The Mission’s Maritime Task Force (MTF) has been deployed since October 2006. It supports the Lebanese Navy in monitoring its territorial waters, securing the Lebanese coastline and preventing the unauthorised entry of arms or related materiel by sea into Lebanon.

The Task Force comprises five ships and one helicopter, contributed by different nations.

© UNIFIL: A crater marks the impact of an explosion at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura.

Violations of airspace

Meanwhile, UNIFIL also reported that Wednesday marked the highest number of violations of Lebanese airspace by the IDF in a 24-hour period since 8 October 2023, with 60 violations.

“Strikes were reported in areas across Lebanon, including the Beqaa valley, Sidon and Nabatiyeh. Strikes by Hezbollah into northern Israel also continued, including towards Haifa,” Mr. Haq said at the same briefing.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, peacekeepers continued to observe exchanges of fire across the “Blue Line” of separation between Israel and Lebanon.

Impacts were reported in the areas of Ayta ash Sha’b, Mays al-Jabal, Markaba, Ett Taibe and Raabatt Talateen, as well as continued military activity by the IDF within the UNIFIL area of operations.

“Some of this activity continued to take place close to UN positions and compromise the safety and security of peacekeepers,” Mr. Haq added.

UN chief applauds peacekeepers

UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement on Thursday expressed his solidarity with UNIFIL personnel, stating that he was full of admiration and gratitude for their commitment to the mission.

“I am so proud of you – and I know your countries are proud of you, too,” he said.

“You should know that here in New York, we are all very aware of your bravery during some of the most challenging moments in the history of UNIFIL.”

Mr. Guterres also reiterated that the safety and security of UN personnel remains the highest priority, stressing that attacks against UN peacekeepers are “completely unacceptable”, marking a breach of international law which may constitute a war crime.

“Despite all the challenges, UNIFIL remains in its positions. Every day you keep the blue flag flying – and ensure the primacy of international law,” Mr. Guterres declared.

“You are not just on the Blue Line in Lebanon, you are literally on the front line of peace.”

