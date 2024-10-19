Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Seif Magango On Impending Executions In The USA

16 October 2024

We are seriously concerned by the impending execution of two men in the United States of America. This would follow the execution of six people in five different US states over a 12-day period last month. This rise in the rate of executions is deeply worrying.

Robert Roberson is due to be executed on 17 October in Texas, despite substantial evidence of wrongful conviction. Derrick Ryan Dearman is also scheduled to be executed in Alabama the same day.

We oppose the death penalty, as a matter of policy, in all circumstances. It is incompatible with the fundamental right to life and raises the unacceptable risk of executing innocent people. Evidence also suggests it has little to no effect in deterring crime.

We urge the United States to join the growing global consensus towards universal abolition of the death penalty – beginning by promptly imposing a moratorium on executions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

