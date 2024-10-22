Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
In Ethiopia, UN Chief Advocates For Permanent Security Council Seats For Africa

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 9:11 am
Press Release: UN News

21 October 2024

In a speech delivered during the inauguration of the renovated Africa Hall in Addis Ababa, Secretary-General António Guterres celebrated the building’s historic and symbolic importance for Africa’s unity and progress.

This hall is where Africa came together to give life to the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union,” he stated, acknowledging the transformation of the continent from its early days of independence to the present. “I also see it as an invitation for everyone to cooperate in pursuit of a better future, for Africa and for the world,” he continued.

Permanent seats

Mr. Guterres highlighted Africa’s hope and promise but stressed the challenges the continent still faces, such as climate change, conflict, and poverty, heightened by historical challenges and inequalities.

Moreover, he called for the reform of global institutions that remain outdated, especially highlighting the absence of a permanent African seat on the UN Security Council. “Let’s hope it will be corrected soon,” he shared in his statement, especially as there is now a consensus between all Member States that installing “two African members as permanent members of the Security Council” is essential for reform.

Recent advancements

In continuity, Mr. Guterres stressed the importance of the recently adopted Pact for the Future, which addresses the need for reform in the Security Council and international financial architecture. “We can only move forward if we also renew and update global institutions, by making them more effective, fair and inclusive.”

He also mentioned the Global Digital Compact which includes the first truly universal agreement on the governance of Artificial Intelligence, “giving every country a seat at the table, while supporting partnerships to bridge the digital divide and build AI capacity in developing countries and namely in Africa.”

“We must now move forward together in implementing these historic agreements without delay,” the UN Secretary-General concluded, reaffirming the United Nations' commitment to working towards peace, unity, and prosperity for Africa and the world.

