Over 2.8 Million Children Under Five Forced From Their Home Across Sudan

More than 2.8 million babies, toddlers and preschoolers are now displaced across Sudan, said Save the Children, with new figures released by the IOM showing the world’s largest displacement crisis is rapidly deteriorating for children.

About 11 million people in Sudan - or 30% of the population - have been forced from their homes, including those displaced before and since the most recent conflict escalated in April 2023. The numbers have risen by 200,000 in the last month alone, with more than 45,000 people displaced in Al Jazirah state including 27,000 children in the past seven days [1].

New figures reveal over half of the 11 million displaced - or 5.8 million - are children under 18, and over one quarter - or 2.8 million - are children aged under five [2]. These small children are uniquely vulnerable, and while displaced many will miss out on early childhood essentials - including vaccinations, clean water, healthcare, nutritious food, and shelter from extreme heat and cold.

While about half of these children are now living in host communities, the remaining half are living in desperate conditions, with 18% in displacement camps, 16% in informal settlements or out in the open, and 9% in cramped schools or other public buildings. Many of these children are sharing their space with adults they don’t know, and have limited or no access to water and sanitation.

Girls are particularly at risk, with over 3.2 million of the displaced children girls under 18, who face particular threats of sexual violence, rape, or early or forced marriage.

Red Sea state in the country’s east has the highest proportion of displaced children, with children making up 60% of all displaced people, followed by Central Darfur with 57%. More than a third of those children and families now displaced in Sudan are from the capital Khartoum, which has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict, followed by South Darfur (19%) and North Darfur (15%).

Mohamed Abdiladif, Interim Country Director for Save the Children in Sudan, said:

"Babies, toddlers, preschoolers - millions of the world’s most vulnerable people are currently living in some of the world’s worst conditions. The world has a duty of care for children and we are failing them.

"When people are forced to flee their homes due to violence, it’s usually the women and. children who go first - and we often see displacement camps filled with children. But the number of children displaced in Sudan - and in particular, their young age and vulnerability - is staggering.

"The situation in Sudan is spiralling out of control and every day more and more lives are put at risk with killings, violence and displacement. This has become one of the world’s most devastating humanitarian crisis but the world is not taking notice.

"In the past week alone at least 10 children have been killed , including children as young as 10, and at least 43 children injured in Al Jazirah state. The UN has reported girls as young as 13 subjected to rape and sexual assault. We have also heard reports of children being detained, the widespread destruction of homes, and massive displacement, with families walking for days to reach safety.

"We are urgently calling on the international community to take meaningful and urgent political action to address this crisis, for an immediate ceasefire and progress towards a lasting peace agreement."

Save the Children has worked in Sudan since 1983 and is currently supporting children and their families across Sudan providing health, nutrition, education, child protection and food security and livelihoods support. Save the Children is also supporting refugees from Sudan in Egypt and South Sudan.

Notes:

[1] On 28 October, UNICEF reported more than 9,000 households, including over 45,000 people, were forced from their homes in Tamboul and its surrounding villages between 20 and 27 October 2024. A calculation of a household includes 2 adults and 3 children, thus 27,000 children displaced.

[2] Figures from Sudan Mobility Update 29 October 2024 https://dtm.iom.int/reports/dtm-sudan-mobility-update-10

