BSI And DAFF Collaborate With Local Stakeholders To Promote And Strengthen Market Access And Trade

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) through its Biosecurity Solomon Islands (BSI) Department and Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) delivered the Pacific Export Pathway in Honiara from 21-25 October 2024.

Attended by key stakeholders and development partners, the joint effort aimed to enhance knowledge and understanding of the complete plant export pathway, from the grower to the import inspection in the importing country, thereby minimizing the risks and delays associated with non-compliance.

This was essential because enhancing stakeholder understanding of the full plant export pathway from the grower to the import inspection in the importing country was vital to determining where risks for non-compliance are on the pathway.

To ensure adequate representation of stakeholders from the provinces, DAFF supported the travel and participation of relevant extension and biosecurity officers, including key exporters and representatives of agricultural groups in Temotu and Malaita, to attend this training in Honiara.

Daisy-Rosie Menaga, a farmer group leader and cocoa grower in Temotu, expressed her appreciation for the training's ability to provide her with a new perspective on the export process.

She also appreciated the opportunity to connect with other stakeholders who are supporting these sectors, in addition to acquiring knowledge about the operational and technical aspects of the export pathway.

The seven-module course covered key topics such as existing export pathways from the Solomon Islands, importing country requirements, inspections, phytosanitary treatments, certification, consignment integrity, and handling non-compliance.

The workshop was opened by the Deputy Secretary Technical for MAL, Mr Michael Ho’ota and HE Dr Tristan Armstrong, the acting Deputy High Commissioner for Australia to the Solomon Islands.

In their opening remarks they highlighted the importance of agriculture to the people of the Solomon Islands given that 80% of the population reside in the rural areas.

Mr Ho’ota remarked that the agriculture sector was being prioritised by the Government of National Unity and Transformation as the bedrock for sustained economic development in the Solomon Islands.

In order to accomplish this, MAL will collaborate with key partners, such as Australia, and local stakeholders to reintroduce the appeal of agriculture to a wider demographic and our youth, by promoting exports and other initiatives.

HE Dr Tristan Armstrong reflected on his visit to Australia with the Honourable Minister for Agriculture, Mr Franklyn Derek Wasi and the Honourable Minister for Health, Dr Paulson Bosawai where buyers in Australia mentioned they would like more yellow cassava from the Solomon Islands, because of its taste and quality.

Together they made a ‘call to action’ for the stakeholders and partners at the workshop to work together to grow agriculture to new heights and use this platform to network and develop productive relationships to promote strengthen the agricultural sector.

The training concluded with a certification ceremony.

