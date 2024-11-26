Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Solutions Forum 2024 Opens In Fiji To Share Agrifood Transformation Solutions

Nadi, Fiji - Pacific Islands countries began a key gathering here to work toward agrifood systems transformation that addresses their unique challenges and vulnerabilities particularly in the context of the climate crisis.

Organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Government of Fiji, the SIDS (Small Island Developing States) Solutions Forum 2024, from 5 to 8 November, is a high level platform, aimed at sharing innovative solutions and showcasing their impacts and scalability to transform how food is produced, distributed and consumed in the Pacific Islands region.

“The unique characteristics of SIDS make them particularly vulnerable to a series of challenges including food insecurity, malnutrition, the impact of the climate crisis, economic shocks and other environmental and demographic pressures,” said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu in his opening speech. “In spite of their vulnerabilities, SIDS harbour a wealth of knowledge and often take the lead on the international stage, drawing attention to pressing global issues,” Qu said.

“Our stories, as those of old, of resilience and innovation that emerge from our communities are powerful examples of what has been possible in the face of difficulties and challenges, and they will inspire us to strive for what is possible in the future,” said Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his opening remarks.

Transforming agrifood systems

The gathering brings together hundreds of professionals including public policymakers, practitioners, international donors, community leaders, agri-entrepreneurs, investors, and private sector representatives with the theme “Transforming Agrifood Systems for our Blue Pacific Continent through Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment and a Better Life.”

Participants include ministers from the Cook Islands, Fiji, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu as well as non-Pacific government ministers.

A townhall style interactive session hosted by the FAO Director-General and the Fiji Minister of Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu, engaged with a range of stakeholders including civil society, regional organizations and global development partners and forms part of the process leading to the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between FAO and partners.

During the week the Forum will also focus on progress and innovation in the Pacific through FAO’s “Four Betters” principles that guide its work – Better Nutrition, Better Production, a Better Environment and a Better Life, leaving no one behind. Other key topics on the agenda include agroforestry, data and FAO’s Digital Village Initiative and Hand in Hand Initiative.

The first day spotlighted Hand-in-Hand, an ambitious programme to accelerate agrifood systems transformation through a matchmaking approach bringing together beneficiary countries with lenders. Thirteen SIDS have joined this initiative and several of these in the Pacific are implementing it to boost their production of important crops.

Also crucial is the OCOP, or ‘One Country, One Priority Product’ programme, an initiative empowering countries to identify, promote, and develop agricultural products that are uniquely rooted in local geography, climate, and culture. In the Pacific, examples include turmeric in Fiji, cassava in the Solomon Islands and cocoa in Samoa.

Increasing challenges

Despite having substantial natural resources and rich biodiversity, the Pacific Islands face increased impacts from climate change and natural disasters, as well as non-communicable diseases and the challenges of producing and distributing healthy and nutritious food. The SIDS Solutions Forum’s outcomes will be integral to supporting the region’s guiding strategies, as articulated in the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, and the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda For SIDS. FAO seeks to convene the Forum every two years to ensure active Solutions support and continue to spur Pacific collaboration and innovation.

The gathering builds on earlier forums organized in Fiji and Samoa in 2021 and 2022 serving as a unique platform to showcase the impacts of concrete solutions and their scalability to accelerate the transformation to achieve the vision of the Blue Pacific Continent , a blueprint for a resilient Pacific region of peace, harmony, security, social inclusion, and prosperity.

During the 2021 SIDS Solutions Forum, a SIDS Solutions Platform was launched to facilitate knowledge sharing and accelerate progress for achieving the SDGs, specifically those related to agrifood systems, including nutrition and the environment.

