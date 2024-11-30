South Guadalcanal Leaders Pledge To Support MRD On CDF Act Awareness

Community leaders from the South Guadalcanal Constituency (SGC) have pledged to work closely with the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) to support the CDF Act 2023 awareness program in their communities.

This assurance was made in an awareness session organized by the constituency office in collaboration with MRD purposely for community leaders in Honiara on November 8, 2024.

The purpose of the awareness was to explain to them (leaders) the important major changes stipulated in the new CDF legislation and its provisions.

Attending the awareness are community leaders, chiefs, women representatives, youths and church leaders.

The community leaders vowed during the awareness that they will continue to support the constituency office and their Member of Parliament to make sure important information about the CDF Act reach their communities.

“This new CDF law paves a way forward as it will encourage our people not to rely on MP but to work hard and make use of the opportunities with the support of the CDF Program to improve their livelihood,” the leaders expressed.

They believe that awareness to educate constituents on such important legislation requires a collective effort of every citizens.

“Making sure our rural people are provided with the right information about this new Act and have better understanding on their roles and responsibilities under the new legislation is paramount. We (community leaders) will continue to support and collaborate in this awareness initiative to raise awareness for our people.”

Meanwhile, MRD Deputy Secretary Technical (Acting) George Balairamo recognized the SGC leaders for their participation and assurance adding collaboration is the only way forward and the best course to success.

He highlighted that the new CDF legislation caters for the administration and regulation of CDF, specifically to strengthen good governance; ensure improved and effective delivery mechanisms of CDF and promote equal and inclusive participation of all Solomon Islanders in development.

“The new Act foresees the strengthening of good governance through greater transparency and accountability and promotes equal and inclusive participation of all Solomon Islanders in development.”

Member of Parliament for SGC and Minister for MRD, Honourable Rollan Seleso, emphasized that it is time for us constituents to change our attitude towards the CDF Program.

"We have been for so long doing things in a very illicit way, as a leader, I know that this new CDF law will improve our attitudes towards our development aspirations.

"I call on every South Guadalcanal constituents to respect this new law and work towards building our Constituency," Hon. Seleso told his community leaders.

Minister Seleso said that a series of awareness program on the new CDF law are scheduled for his constituency in the coming weeks.

The series of awareness will be conducted by SGC Constituency officers in collaboration with MRD and community leaders.

