Greenpeace Demands Release Of Plastics Treaty Activists, As Global Talks Enter Final Stages

Greenpeace International activists board a tanker in South Korea carrying petrochemicals destined for plastic production. (Aerial) | © Greenpeace

British, German, Taiwanese and Mexican activists are being detained by the South Korean police, following a 12 hour peaceful protest against a petrochemical shipment yesterday (30 November). The Greenpeace International activists are demanding that negotiators at nearby Busan UN Plastics Treaty talks do not buckle under fossil fuel and petrochemical industry pressure - and agree to a treaty that clearly cuts plastic production.

Greenpeace spokesperson Graham Forbes, says, "We hope that the courage shown by these activists, who endured freezing overnight temperatures in order to state loud and clear that this treaty fails unless it cuts plastic production will act as an inspiration to delegates. And that in these final negotiating hours they will step up, resist petrochemical industry bullying, and deliver for us all an historic Global Plastics Treaty that cuts production and ultimately ends plastic pollution.

"We urge the South Korean authorities to release the activists immediately. These activists are standing with thousands of Korean citizens and millions more around the world who are demanding a historic treaty in Busan. Their voices must be heard".

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The international activists, equipped with protective safety gear, launched from the Greenpeace flagship Rainbow Warrior on RHIBs (rigid-hulled inflatable boats), boarded the tanker Buena Alba at 9.30am and set up on the tanker’s mast. Other activists painted the words "Plastic kills" onto the side of the tanker with washable paint.

The 96 meters long Buena Alba was scheduled to load propylene made from fossil fuels, a key ingredient in plastic production from the Total Energies Hanwha facility, which is located in South Korea’s Daesan Petrochemical Complex.

The Global Plastics Treaty negotiations are expected to conclude on December 1.

The activists under arrest are:

Sam Rodriguez, Mexican

Alex Wilson, British

Ash, Taiwanese

Jens, German

The Buena Alba vessel was waiting to load propylene, a key ingredient in plastic production anticipated to be used for plastic production - data on loading sourced from www.kpler.com.

© Scoop Media

