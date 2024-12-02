MP Wale Applauds MRD As Constituents Get Insight On New CDF Law

The Leader of Opposition and Member of Parliament (MP) for Aoke-Langalanga Constituency (ALLC), Honourable Mathew Wale has expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) for an enriching CDF Act 2023 awareness program conducted for his constituents.

Coincided with the constituency’s annual retreat program held at Ambu Community from 24th – 25th October, 2024, the awareness convened around 200 participants.

Participants were representation of village committee members, chiefs, community leaders, church leaders, women, youths, constituency development committee (CDC) members, Member of provincial assembly, constituency officers and constituents.

Hon. Wale also acknowledged MRD for accepting the invitation to be part of his constituency’s retreat program and for explaining the new CDF legislation to his committees and constituents to ensure everyone adhere to the Act.

The Opposition leader conveyed the appreciation through MRD’s Deputy Secretary Technical (acting) George Balairamo who facilitated the awareness.

Hon. Wale highlighted that the new CDF Act is a much-improved Act compared to the old CDF Act 2013. The current legislation intends to strengthen good governance regarding the CDF program.

DST Balairamo on behalf of MRD appreciated Hon. Wale for the opportunity and for his support for this awareness program in his constituency.

He also thanked participants for their participation and everyone involved which ensued in the success of the awareness program.

“Now that you are armed with the accurate and right information about this CDF law, I encourage you to go back to your respective communities and share the same information and message with our people.”

He emphasised that by reaching out and sharing right information to our people who are mostly the beneficiaries of this law will help them understand it and as well apply it in their association with the CDF and the application of it in our constituencies.

The Auki/Langalanga Constituency retreat is an annual gathering of village committees, constituents, constituency development committee members, constituency officers and their Member of Parliament to discuss important priority areas of development for the constituency.

MRD was invited to be part of the retreat program purposely to provide insights on the new CDF Act to ensure constituents and committees that will access Constituency Development Funds to abide to the principles of the Act.

The awareness was part of the ministry’s ongoing activity to raise awareness and educate people on the new CDF legislation.

MRD believes that such awareness program does not only provides the right information about the new Act to our people and communities but it creates a better understanding on the constituents’ roles and responsibilities under the new legislation.

The CDF Act 2023 was passed by Parliament on 22 December 2023 and came into commencement on the 5th of January 2024.

The purposes of the new CDF Act 2023 are; to strengthen good governance; to ensure improved and effective delivery mechanisms of the Constituency Development Funds and to promote equal and inclusive participation of all Solomon Islanders in development.

MRD will continue to undertake similar awareness programs in other constituencies and communities across the country in the future.

