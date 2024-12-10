Call For Protection Of Human Rights, Justice And Accountability In Occupied Palestine

10 December 2024, would mark the 76th anniversary of Human Rights Day. Human Rights Day is a day reserved, for honoring the decision of Union Nations General Assembly to adopt UDHR (Universal Declaration of Human Rights) in 1948. Internationally observed on December 10 since 1950, this day is a tribute to all the human rights adopted.

Each year on December 10, the day is met with fabulous celebrations with political conferences and meetings around the world. Many exhibitions, debates and programs are too held to mark this day. Numerous governmental, non-governmental and civil associations take part in the eventful celebrations.

On this day, the sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) urges Member States of the United Nations to feather its resolutions, affirming strong international commitment to protect human rights and justice in occupied Palestine, with a particular focus on victims. The deteriorating human rights and accountability in occupied Aran lands have been documented in detail by human rights organisations, media houses and other stakeholders. Multiple UN bodies and dozens of civil society organizations also have documented grave human rights violations and abuses in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria.

Since the signing of the Oslo Peace Accord on 13th September, 1993 in Washington, between Israel and the Palestinian authorities, calls for accountability and implementation of UN Security Council Resolutions have all ended to naught. Instead we are witnessing a continued deteriorating human rights situation and significant heightened risk of future violations due to failure by the occupying forces to comply with human rights obligations and non-implementation of UN Security Council Resolutions on ending the illegal, unmandated and unwanted occupation of Palestine. In such situation, it has become imperative to take necessary humane action, including making a new resolution detailing immediate, concrete, and creating an independent international mechanism to collect and preserve evidence of past and ongoing violations and abuses against the civilian population in occupied Palestine.

For over one year now the situation in Palestine has become dangerous more than ever. There are daily reports of serious violations, including allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against the civilian population in occupied Palestine. The toll is particularly high as the conflict is no near to a ceasefire, not alone to an end. Human rights violations are continued, including forceful displacement of people, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, torture, sexual violence, and harassment and persecution of journalists, activists, and critics of the occupation powers. The Palestinian Arab people have disproportionately suffered from these continuing violations and abuses, as they face institutionalized discrimination and higher levels of targeted violent aggression.

The support enjoyed by the occupation forces have devastating effects on the Palestinian population. The occupying powers have in many occasions seek to frustrate any peace initiatives to end the suffering of the Palestinian people. As a matter of fact, the occupying forces have placed themselves above international rule of law and are unleashing heinous crimes and crime against humanity on Palestinians, and these crimes have been allowed to go unabated throughout the occupied Arab lands and territories.

As we join the millions of voices around the world to express solidarity with the suffering people of Palestine, the STBHF calls on members-states of the United Nations to adopt alternative avenues for accountability and justice, including taking courage and bold steps to enforce UN resolution that demands two-states solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict. A strong resolution with concrete action by the United Nations and its specialised agencies will not only signal to the occupying powers in Palestine that continuing impunity and abuses are not acceptable, but will also affirm for survivors that the United Nations is committed to securing justice for the pains, suffering and traumas they went through.

It is clear as ever that the UDHR is important for the entire human race, and celebrating it every year on a particular day is to spread awareness. The day brings together people regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status to work towards the common goals regarding social, physical, spiritual and cultural wellbeing.

To the STBHF, this year’s celebration of UDHR serves as an awakening call to promote the rights of people in occupied Palestine. As part of the anniversary celebration, we commit ourselves to throw light on the United Nations General Assembly’s endeavours in uplifting the human life condition.

The UDHR serves as an inspiration in the continuing pursuit for freedom, equality, and dignity. The universality and enduring values encapsulated in the UDHR document and espoused by States provide the foundations for a most humane and just world where equality, justice, and human dignity can thrive and flourish. We can all make a difference in re-cultivating stronger respect for human rights, more compassion that facilitates equality, and greater freedom for everyone to reach their utmost potential.

Long live Palestine!

Sender:

Assalamu’alaikum’!

Sender:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Acting Chairman

Board of Governors

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF)

© Scoop Media

