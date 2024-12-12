UNDP Pacific And The European Union Host Pacific Digital Democracy Summit

Suva, Fiji – A two-day summit has commenced in Fiji, bringing together key digital stakeholders to showcase civil society capacity and chart a people-first approach to the future of digital governance across the Pacific. In an era where technological advancements often outpace inclusive frameworks, the summit emphasises collaboration and foresight in building a digital landscape that benefits all.

The Pacific Digital Democracy Summit – coordinated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office, with financial support from the European Union (EU) – serves as the final event under the Pacific Digital Democracy Initiative, a two-year project that has strengthened digital rights and democratic values through sustained engagement with civil society across Fiji, the Federated States of Micronesia, Solomon Islands, and Tonga.

The Deputy Head of Delegation at the European Union to the Pacific, Mr. Nereo Peñalver-Garcia, said:

“The European Union is proud to support the Pacific Digital Democracy Initiative, empowering civil society and advancing democratic values in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. As digital connectivity transforms opportunities across the Pacific, together we are building a future where technology serves as a force for inclusion, equity, and robust democratic governance across the Pacific.”

The summit comes at a critical time as Pacific Island Countries experience significant growth in digital connectivity. Investments in submarine cables and satellite technology are expanding digital access to many who were previously excluded. These advancements form the foundation of the project’s key initiatives, which align with the Pacific Islands Forum’s 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. The initiative has focused on creating strategic pathways for technology and connectivity, providing regulatory support to government partners, promoting digital inclusion, and addressing online harms.

Day one of the summit will focus on progress made in digital transformation across the Pacific, while initiating important discussions about emerging technologies, particularly the inclusive adoption of

Artificial Intelligence to accelerate development in Small Island States. Day two will centre on practical capacity building initiatives for civil society organisations, strengthening their capabilities for future digital initiatives.

Team Leader - Effective Governance and Inclusive Growth with UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji, Rustam Pulatov, said:

“In an era where technology is often hailed as a silver bullet for complex social issues, this work stands firm in the conviction that digital solutions alone cannot address the multifaceted challenges our region faces. Through a whole of society approach we recognise that while technology can be a powerful tool, it must be wielded with wisdom, cultural sensitivity, and a deep understanding of local contexts.”

The summit concludes on 13 December.

