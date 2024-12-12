MRD Wraps Up CDF Act Awareness For South Guadalcanal Constituency

WEDNESDAY 11TH DECEMBER, 2024

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has successfully completed a series of educational awareness on the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) Act 2023 for communities and constituents of South Guadalcanal Constituency (SGC).

The awareness program run from December 2nd – 5th, 2024, in collaboration with the South Guadalcanal Constituency Office.

Over 200 people which include chiefs, community leaders, church leaders and constituents attended the awareness sessions.

The sessions were held at Laloato community for Talise ward communities, Ngalipapa community for Vatukulau ward communities and Ghorabau community for Duidui ward communities.

The strong turnout reflected SGC’s eagerness to learn and realize change in the CDF program in compliance with the new CDF Act to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

“This CDF Act 2023 is a much-improved Act compared to the old CDF Act 2013 and we are happy with its purposes,” Peter Sotere who is a Church Catechist and community leader said while speaking on behalf of participants who attended the first session held at Laloato community.

“Sometimes we blamed our Members of Parliament (MPs) without realising that we constituents too contribute to issues leading to partial development in our rural areas.

“So, we are happy with the changes in the new Act because it is the legal framework to guide everyone including our national leaders through the implementation of the CDF programme across the country. We are satisfied and happy with the new Act provisions,” Sotere said.

Mr. Sotere thanked the collaborative effort of MRD and SGC office for reaching out with the important awareness to ensure constituents of South Guadalcanal are educated and informed on the new changes in the new Act before any implementation could be carried out in the constituency.

“This awareness cleared many of our doubts and questions relating to this CDF programme,” he added.

Jacinta Atu of Ngalipapa village and Chairlady (Zone) within Vavukalau Ward shared similar sentiments.

“I have learnt from the awareness that this new Act was framed in a way to encourage us constituents to work hard other than relying on MPs all the time.

“This awareness is history and the first of its kind in our constituency. The intention of the Act is good. The only thing we need to do now is to unite and work together for the development of the constituency.

“Cooperation is the only way forward. No more. No less. As community leaders, we must work together with our Member of Parliament, our people and communities for the betterment of our constituency and our future generations,” Ms Atu stressed.

She on behalf of SGC women acknowledged MRD and the constituency office for the awareness program.

Pastor Abraham Labangi of Urahai community also expressed appreciation for the new Act and awareness program.

Pr. Labangi was speaking on behalf of participants who attended the final session held at Ghorabau for communities in Duidui Ward.

“This new legislation is our yardstick to ensure we do things properly and in a manner that is right and beneficial to everyone.”

He then thanked the past government (DCGA), MRD and everyone who involved in the development of this new CDF Act 2023.

Pr. Labangi also expressed gratitude to the national government for its continuous support to CDF and commitment towards improving it (CDF) to guarantee its benefit is inclusive and fair to communities across the country.

At the same time Pr. Labangi calls for unity and honesty amongst leaders in SGC to ensure whatever development supported by CDF in the constituency is sure to benefit everyone.

The awareness was part of the ministry’s ongoing activity to raise awareness and educate people on the new CDF legislation.

MRD believes that such awareness program does not only provides the right information about the new Act to our people and communities but it creates a better understanding on the constituents’ roles and responsibilities under the new legislation.

It was an informative and interactive sessions as constituents were given the opportunity to ask questions and discuss openly with MRD on the areas which they wished to have clarifications on.

The awareness sessions with the SGC have clarified many misunderstandings about the Act and how it is applied.

Meanwhile, Team leader and Director Governance, Noel Matea on behalf of MRD expresses appreciation to the Member of Parliament for SGC and the Minister for MRD, Honourable Rollen Seleso for his support for this awareness program in his constituency.

Mr. Matea also thanked communities and constituents for their participations and everyone involved which ensued in the success of the series of awareness programs.

Constituency Development Officer (CDO) William Chipu acknowledged MRD for accepting the constituency’s office invitation to carry out the awareness in SGC constituency.

He also thanked chiefs, community leaders and constituents for their support and collaboration during the course of the awareness.

Mr. Chipu said that the awareness in collaboration with MRD is part of the constituency’s office preparatory efforts to ensure constituents have a better understanding and information about the new CDF law before any implementation of the CDF program could be carried out in the constituency.

The CDF Act 2023 was passed by Parliament on 22 December 2023 and came into commencement on the 5th of January 2024.

The purposes of the new CDF Act 2023 are; to strengthen good governance; to ensure improved and effective delivery mechanisms of the Constituency Development Funds and to promote equal and inclusive participation of all Solomon Islanders in development.

MRD will continue to undertake similar awareness talks in other constituencies and communities across the country in the future.

