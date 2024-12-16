Unaccompanied Syrian Children In Need Of Mental Health Support

International aid agency World Vision is warning that thousands of Syrian children will need mental health support for years to come to help cope with 14 years of conflict, the aftermath of last year's massive earthquake, and now an uncertain future given this month’s recent regime change.

Recent developments in Syria may offer the possibility of a brighter future, but the current reality is one of uncertainty as thousands of Syrians return home while others leave for neighbouring countries, like Lebanon.

World Vision is already seeing a rapid and devastating escalation in humanitarian needs in Syria, with more than one million people newly displaced.

The Syrian people have faced more than 14 years of conflict, and a World Vision report released earlier in this year, highlighted just how vulnerable Syria’s children are.

Nine in every ten Syrians live below the poverty line and the Lost and Alone report showed the devastating and desperate living situations that many Syrian children have been forced to endure.

Around two-thirds of community members in Aleppo and Idleb reported knowing unaccompanied and separated children who are without parents.

Nearly three-quarters reported an increase in child marriage, especially in Idleb (85%).

World Vision’s Syria Response Director, Emmanuel Isch, says Syrian children face a long road back to normality.

“One day of conflict is too much for a child to cope with, let alone 14 long years. On top of this, thousands of children were orphaned or displaced following last year’s earthquake.

“Many children in Syria have been left with no choice but to survive alone, with many being forced into child labour or child marriage. The long-term impacts of numerous ongoing crises will be severe, and we must prioritise mental health support as plans for Syria’s future are being put in place,” he says.

World Vision is urgently calling for the prioritisation of peace and the protection of all civilians, especially children.

“Syrian children deserve peace, safety, love and protection. World Vision will continue to deliver for vulnerable children who have been impacted by this devastating conflict and we call on the international community to do the same. Syrian children must be prioritised, now and in the future,” Isch says.

World Vision is advocating for guaranteed unhindered humanitarian access and the protection of humanitarian workers to enable the safe and unrestricted delivery of lifesaving aid.”

The NGO has been actively involved in addressing the Syrian crisis across not only Syria, but also in Türkiye, Lebanon, and Jordan since 2011 and will continue to work with communities across these countries to support the most vulnerable.

New Zealanders wanting to support children in Syria this Christmas can donate here wvnz.org.nz/Syria.

