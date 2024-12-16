Australia: Government Response To ADHD Senate Inquiry Falls Short

People with Disability Australia (PWDA), the national disability rights and representative organisation, has expressed disappointment at the Albanese Government’s response to the Senate Inquiry into ADHD Assessment and Support Services, describing it as a missed opportunity to address systemic barriers faced by Australians with ADHD.

PWDA has welcomed the commitment to expedite uniform prescribing standards but cautioned the response will not deliver meaningful change for the ADHD community.

“People with ADHD in Australia face significant barriers to diagnosis and support, particularly in regional and remote areas. We urgently need a more inclusive and comprehensive approach to ADHD assessment and support services,” said PWDA Interim President Trinity Ford.

The government’s response accepts only one of the inquiry’s 15 recommendations in full and "notes" the recommendation to include ADHD in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). This lack of commitment could have serious implications for access to supports, particularly effective early intervention.

“This response is a tentative step in the right direction but doesn’t go far enough. The government must invest in community-based and targeted services for people with ADHD, particularly through disability advocacy organisations with lived experience expertise. This would ensure people with ADHD receive the diagnosis, support, and resources they deserve and need,” said Ms Ford.

PWDA calls on the government to establish professional guidelines for healthcare providers to improve ADHD diagnosis and management and to take urgent action to address the affordability and accessibility challenges affecting the ADHD community.

“Anything less than accepting all recommendations in full and fully investing in their rollout risks leaving people with ADHD behind,” said Ms Ford.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

