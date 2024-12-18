Amidst Cogea Anniversary Reflections, FCOSS Fact Corrects Forestry

17th December 2024

Four years ago on exactly this date, Tropical Cyclone Yasa devastated Cogea Village, destroying 18 homes, displacing families, and setting in motion the events that ultimately led to the initiation of the village's relocation.

Since then, the Cogea community, in partnership with the Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) and Bread for the World, has completed two homes as part of an initial costing exercise. FCOSS is now finalising the contract for the construction of the remaining 28 homes.

Despite delays caused primarily by adverse weather conditions, logistical complexities, and coordination challenges, FCOSS remains fully committed to supporting the people of Cogea and completing all relocation works by June 2025.

Today, FCOSS commends the resilience and determination of the people of Cogea and extends its gratitude to the following partners for their invaluable contributions:

1. Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited

2. Turaga na Tui Bua

3. Bua Provincial Council

4. Ministry of iTaukei Affairs

5. Core Builders

6. Magnum Construction

7. Saolo Village Youth

8. Commissioner Northern’s Office

9. RISE

10. Bua Urban Youth Network

11. Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways

On this anniversary, FCOSS also takes this opportunity to address inaccuracies in recent statements made by the Ministry of Forestry and the Fiji Government regarding the Cogea Relocation Project, which has been spearheaded by FCOSS.

The statement was published on December 12th 2024 on the Fijian Government’s Facebook page and titled: SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON THE COGEA RELOCATION PROJECT.

In reaffirming its commitment to transparency, community-driven initiatives, and factual accountability, FCOSS wishes to provide the following fact checks:

Ministry Statement vs. Verified Facts

Claim 1: The Ministry of Forestry’s Contribution to Timber Processing

The Ministry asserts that it processed timber for 10 houses using portable sawmills and mahogany logs supplied by the Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited (FHCL). Additionally, it claims to have partnered with FCOSS for chainsaw operator training, thereby fostering local capacity.

Timber stockpiled at the site from previous state efforts for relocation in 2021 - 2022.

Fact Check:

Timber Quality: Timber stockpiled near the Naro site prior to FCOSS’s project commencement was unsuitable for use due to improper milling and exposure to the elements. Upon our inspection in February 2023, indications of rot were evident.

Community Investment: FCOSS invested over $114,000 for milling 123 cubic meters of timber, which aligns with specifications required for constructing the approved house plan, two of which have been completed.

Training Initiatives: While FCOSS acknowledges the Ministry’s role in facilitating a two-week training program for 98 participants (97 men and 1 woman) from eight villages, the financial and logistical burden was largely shouldered by FCOSS, amounting to over $49,000 for allowances, meals, and other costs. This training marked the first such initiative in Wainunu in over three decades.

Participants of the FCOSS funded training held in Cogea.

In addition, over $23K was paid to Ministry of Forestry for the following expense items from June to December 2023:

MoF Logging Volunteer Meals

MoF officers Meals while staying in Cogea for logging training

MoF officers Transport to Cogea for Logging Training

MoF logging Volunteer

Allowance & Fees to conduct training for Cogea by MoF staff

Payment for MoF team extra days staying at Cogea for conducting logging training

MoF volunteer Allowance (name withheld), based in Cogea, portable saw operator

MoF volunteer Allowance (name withheld), based in Cogea, portable saw operator

MoF Volunteer working in Cogea as Portable saw operator

MoF volunteer, (name withheld) allowance for portable saw operator

Repairs of chainsaw/portable saw/parts and transport

Allowance for mill operator, MoF volunteers working in Cogea (name withheld)

Allowance for MoF volunteer, (name withheld)working at Cogea

Being payment for meals and subsistence allowance for Ministry of Forestry volunteer (name withheld)

Allowance for MoF volunteer working at Cogea

Claim2: Operational Delays and Financial Issues Under FCOSS’s Remit

The Ministry attributes project delays to financial and logistical challenges faced by FCOSS, including delayed contractor payments and fuel shortages.

Fact Check:

Funding Process: As a tranche-financed project, funds are disbursed in segments contingent on the completion of performance and financial reports. This rigorous process involves multiple levels of review, often taking 3–6 months due to communication challenges in rural Vanua Levu

Stakeholder Engagement: Vendors and stakeholders were briefed on these reporting protocols during contract signing, meetings and community engagements. Despite this, the Ministry’s inconsistent engagement—including ignoring emails, failing to attend key meetings, and sending junior officers without decision-making authority—further impeded progress.

It is worth mentioning that the ministry had issued stop work notice on more than one occassion at the milling site without visiting the site and checking on the workers.

Claim 3: Ministry’s Good Faith and Coordination Efforts

The Ministry emphasizes its commitment to the project and the importance of alignment among stakeholders to ensure efficient implementation.

Fact Check:

MOU Absence: The lack of a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Ministry and FCOSS created ambiguities regarding roles and responsibilities. FCOSS’s goodwill in engaging government agencies without MOUs since 2006 has historically been effective, but the Ministry’s actions in this case have not reflected good faith.

It is also our view that if the Ministry of Forestry is serious about the welfare of communities that have supported its mandate, then it should be responsible for the drafting of an MOU to define responsibilities and set engagement/work parameters for any third party that is willing to help with the relocation work.

Site Visits: Protocol breaches, such as senior Ministry officials visiting the project site without coordinating with the site engineer, signal a lack of respect for construction standards and processes.

Call to Action: Accountability and Oversight

The FCOSS calls on the Office of the Auditor General to prioritize a performance audit of the Ministry of Forestry in 2025.

This audit should investigate discrepancies between the Ministry’s claims and evidence compiled by FCOSS, as well as investigate community grievances linked to the Ministry’s REDD+ projects in rural areas such as Ra and Cakaudrove to ascertain the effectiveness of performance of the ministry in relation to its mandate and the actual impact of activities on grassroots communities.

Cogea community members participate in the various works, male youths in construction while women lead the landscaping of their new village site.

In addition, given FCOSS experiences with sub national government officers in the northern division as well as the results of our 2022 and 2023 Kacivaka Diagnostic Scorecards, we urge Fiji’s development partners that finance and support climate resilience initiatives in rural and maritime communities to ensure projects and facilities embed citizens and civil society oversight for the sake of development effectiveness.

FCOSS remains steadfast in its mission to foster climate and disaster resilient communities and calls for improved inter-agency collaboration to ensure the people of Cogea Village receive the cyclone-resilient homes they deserve.

Approved by FCOSS president,

Sepesa Caralalavanua Rasili

