AFP Refuses To Tender Remains Of Indigenous Mangyan-Iraya In Mindoro; Harasses Humanitarian Mission Team Members

December 30, 2024

The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) condemns the AFP’s violation of international humanitarian law (IHL) and the harassment of a humanitarian mission team in the island of Mindoro, Southern Tagalog.

At around 7:45 AM on December 18, an indigenous Mangyan-Iraya died in a reported encounter between the 4th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army (4IBPA) and the New People’s Army (NPA) in Sitio Tinis-an, Barangay San Vicente. The deceased was identified as Marife Gayadan, as confirmed by her father, Pepe Gayadan, from Paluan, Occidental Mindoro.

According to human rights group Karapatan Southern Tagalog, the humanitarian mission team was organized upon the request of the relatives to help them retrieve the body of Marife.

Despite the family’s confirmation of Marife’s remains, the military refused to release the body and demanded additional documents. The Refusal to Tender Remains nearly four days after the alleged encounter is a grave violation under IHL and the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL).

Soldiers guarding the funeral home where Marife’s remains were held, aggressively punched the hands of a humanitarian mission team member who tried to enter, preventing them from opening the gate.

In another incident, Pepe Gayadan (Marife’s father) was forcibly brought by the military inside a vehicle. As a mission team member attempted to reach him, the military suddenly accelerated the vehicle, causing the mission team member to fall and get injured. Two other mission team members reportedly had their feet run over by military vehicles. The military have actively prevented them from talking to and assisting Mr. Gayadan.

Currently, the military is holding the family allegedly to “process” the retrieval of Marife Gayadan’s remains. Soldiers are blocking the gate of Roxas Municipal Police Station, preventing the humanitarian mission team from helping the family.

ICHRP calls for the immediate release of Marife Gayadan’s remains. It condemns the IHL violations committed by the 4IBPA as well as dirty tactics and physical aggression employed by the soldiers against the humanitarian mission team.

