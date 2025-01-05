UN Continues To Call For Timely Israeli Withdrawal From Southern Lebanon

3 January 2025

This includes movements further north reported in Sector East, while a redeployment by the Lebanese Armed Forces was conducted this week in Shama, in Sector West.

Both Israel and Lebanon have recommitted to full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said during the daily media briefing from New York on Friday.

Resolve outstanding issues

Adopted following the 2006 war in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah militants, the resolution continues to concern ending conflict between the sides.

Hostilities erupted again in October 2023 following the start of the war in Gaza and lasted for over a year.

The Governments of Israel and Lebanon signed a ceasefire agreement on 27 November 2024. It calls for Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon, and for Hezbollah to end its armed presence there, within 60 days.

“To address outstanding issues, we urge both parties to utilize the newly established Mechanism as agreed in the understanding,” said Mr. Haq.

UN support at the ready

UNIFIL also continues to urge the timely withdrawal of the IDF and deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces in southern Lebanon, and the full implementation of resolution 1701 as a comprehensive path towards peace, he added.

The Mission stands ready to play its role in supporting both countries to meet their obligations and in monitoring progress.

This includes ensuring the area south of the Litani River is free of any armed personnel, assets or weapons other than those of the Lebanese Government and UNIFIL – as well as respect for the Blue Line of separation.

Peacekeepers will continue their mandated tasks, including the monitoring and reporting to the Security Council of all violations of resolution 1701.

Aid for returnees

Meanwhile, humanitarians continue to provide critical support to people who are still displaced or returning to their communities following the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon.

The UN migration agency IOM estimates that nearly 124,000 people are still uprooted, while over 4,000 remain in 42 shelters.

Updating on cross-border movements with Syria, Mr. Haq said the UN refugee agency UNHCR reports that some 90,000 people, including 20,000 Lebanese nationals, have arrived in Hermel in northeastern Lebanon.

Some 39,000 are living in 175 collective sites and are in urgent need of assistance.

Prepositioning food stocks

For its part, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) reports that last year, it reached 750,000 people displaced by fighting in Lebanon, supplying hot meals, food supplies and cash assistance in shelters and communities across the country.

“WFP is currently prepositioning food supplies as close as possible to hard-to-reach areas. For example, a warehouse has been leased in the Bekaa to ensure access during winter snows,” said Mr. Haq.

He added that WFP has also facilitated 17 inter-agency convoys delivering vital humanitarian aid to conflict-affected families since September 23.

