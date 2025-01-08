World News In Brief: Deadly China Quake, Killings Of Alawites In Syria, Executions In Iran And Food Crisis

07 January, 2025

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is profoundly saddened by the devastating loss of life caused by the earthquake that struck the Tibet Autonomous Region of China on Tuesday, his Spokesperson said in a statement.

At least 126 people were killed and 188 injured in the 7.1-magnitude quake in Dingri county, a remote region near Mount Everest, according to media reports. Tremors were reportedly felt in Nepal, Bhutan and parts of northern India.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the Secretary-General wishes a speedy recovery to those injured and expresses his sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

The UN is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide support if requested.

UN rights office urges restraint amid reported Alawite killings in Syria

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, has urged restraint in Syria, amid reports that some individuals from the country’s Alawite community and other minority groups have been targeted and killed.

Speaking in Geneva, OHCHR spokesperson Liz Throssell said that the Office was aware of reports and videos allegedly showing the killing of Alawite men in Homs and other Syrian cities since the overthrow of the Assad regime, which had a decades-long affiliation with Alawism – a branch of Shia Islam:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “We are aware of the reports and obviously our colleagues are working to corroborate. We know that the authorities have issued a statement calling on all to avoid retaliation,” Ms. Throssell added.

International legal obligations

“I think what it is really important is that all parties abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and that includes the respect and protection of minorities.”

Taking questions from reporters, Ms. Throssell said that a small UN human rights office team has been deployed to Damascus which had established “initial contacts with the caretaker authorities” headed by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

His forces were principally responsible for the lightning assault that toppled former President Assad on 8 December.

Asked to respond to unconfirmed reports that women were being assaulted because they had been talking to or walking in the street with men who were not relatives, Ms. Throssell insisted that it was “important that the caretaker authorities must act to ensure that security is restored.

She said it was vital “that those accused of committing crimes are held accountable and that women, children and diverse ethnic and religious communities can fully exercise their rights.”

Iran in international spotlight amid sharp rise in executions: OHCHR

The number of people executed last year in Iran was “alarmingly shocking and high”, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Tuesday.

At least 901 people were reportedly executed there in 2024, including 40 in one week alone in December. More than 853 people were executed in 2023.

Condemning the executions, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said that he was deeply troubled by this marked increase in use of the death penalty and urged a halt to the practice.

'Unacceptable risk'

"We oppose the death penalty under all circumstances...It is incompatible with the fundamental right to life and raises the unacceptable risk of executing innocent people," he added.

Most of the executions last year were for drug-related offences, but dissidents and people connected to the 2022 protests after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, were also put to death.

The UN rights office said that at least 31 women were reportedly executed in 2024; the majority of these cases involved murder and a significant number of the women sentenced to death were victims of domestic violence, child marriage or forced marriage, with “a number of them …convicted of murdering their husbands”, OHCHR said.

Although data is not provided by the Iranian authorities on executions, the UN rights office cited reliable sources indicating that Iran executed at least 972 people in 2015 – the highest number in recent decades.

Central African Republic: ‘Historic legislation’ to protect rights defenders

The recent adoption of a law increasing protections for human rights defenders in the Central African Republic (CAR) has been welcomed by an independent expert on the human rights situation in the country.

“This historic legislation marks a crucial stage in the recognition and protection of organisations and individuals who devote their lives to the defence of fundamental rights and the preservation of their operating space,” Yao Agbetse said in a statement on Tuesday.

The law was adopted by the National Assembly on 27 December, and it is believed to mark a significant development in the democratic evolution of the CAR, advancing the promotion, protection and implementation of human rights in the country.

‘A step in the right direction’

Highlighting that the legislation is “a step in the right direction”, Mr. Agbetse added that it will safeguard freedom of expression, association, assembly and peaceful demonstration, and protect civic space.

“It also recognises the contribution of civil society organisations to the country's development and to the peace process”, the expert said.

The law provides for enhanced protection measures for human rights defenders, including security mechanisms, legal support and guarantees against reprisals.

These provisions are key to ensure that defenders can continue their vital work without fear of persecution or violence, the independent expert explained.

Mr. Agbetse said the law was a victory for all those who fight for justice and equality and are committed to a dynamic and participatory democracy.

Special Rapporteurs are not UN staff, do not receive a salary, and serve in their individual capacity, independent of the UN Secretariat or any other organisation.

2024 financing report: Critical gaps exposed in food crisis funding

The 2024 Financing Flows and Food Crises report from the Global Network Against Food Crises – which includes the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) - reveals a troubling disconnection between financial flows and the escalating severity of global hunger.

While 281 million people experienced acute food insecurity in 2023, humanitarian aid to food sectors declined by 30 per cent compared to 2022. That is despite a long-term trend in assistance which showed a 56 per cent increase since 2016.

This funding gap is further pronounced in active crises, where humanitarian aid still overpowers development investments.

Neglected food needs

While 33 percent of global humanitarian funding targeted food sectors, only three per cent of development assistance was allocated to food-related needs.

Regions like East Africa bore the brunt of funding reductions, with expenditure dropping by nearly $1.4 billion in 2023. The Middle East and North Africa region also experienced a sharp funding shortfall, with a $1 billion drop below its historical average.

The report underscores the need for integrated interventions that address both immediate hunger and underlying weaknesses. Investments in agriculture, which supports sustainable livelihoods and resilience were highlighted as key.

While agriculture has absorbed over 50 per cent of development funding since 2016, structural gaps persist, particularly in rural development and forestry initiatives. Strengthening data systems and improving donor coordination are highlighted as critical to bridging these funding gaps in the future.

© Scoop Media

