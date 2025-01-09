UNDP Delivers 3,000 Emergency Antiretroviral Drugs To Fiji’s Ministry Of Health To Support HIV Surge Response

Handover of 3000 emergency antiretroviral drugs to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) in support of the rise in HIV cases (Photo/Supplied)

Suva, Fiji – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has recently delivered 3,000 much needed emergency antiretroviral (ARV) drugs to Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS).

This delivery is in support of Fiji’s ongoing response to the recent surge in HIV infections, ensuring continued treatment access for those living with HIV.

Fiji is experiencing a concerning rise in new HIV cases, with a reported 260 percent increase over the past year. The Ministry remains committed to stabilising the supply chain for HIV test kits and ensuring ARV medication is available to all patients who need it.

Despite these challenges, Minister for Health and Medical Services, Hon. Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, has assured the public that ARV drug supplies remain steady, and urged for continued testing and treatment adherence to mitigate further spread of the virus.

“The timely delivery of these emergency ARV drugs demonstrates our commitment to leaving no one behind in the fight against HIV. This partnership with UNDP ensures that we maintain continuity of care for our people and strengthen our capacity to manage the current surge,” he said.

UNDP Resident Representative for the Pacific Office in Fiji, Munkhtuya Altangerel, emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts to address the crisis:

“We are working alongside the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to ensure critical HIV services remain uninterrupted. Access to life-saving treatment is essential for safeguarding public health and supporting the resilience of affected communities.”

In July of 2024, MHMS and UNDP signed a financing agreement under the Multi-country Western Pacific Programme in Fiji – through the Fiji Health Procurement Project.

The project will ensure that essential HIV, STI, and TB drugs, medical supply and equipment are procured and delivered to the Ministry efficiently.

In addition to strengthening procurement systems, the partnership also ensures timely drug availability and reaching vulnerable populations to prevent and manage these infections effectively.

The finance agreement between UNDP and the Ministry is essential to the advancement of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), specifically Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being.

© Scoop Media

