PACMAT Vanuatu Update | 13 January 2025

Supplied: PMA Group

The Pasifika Medical Association’s Medical Assistance Team (PACMAT) have been in Vanuatu for 18 days in response to the devastating earthquake that struck Port Vila on 17 December 2024. The team has provided comprehensive medical and psychosocial support to affected communities.

As at 11 January 2025, the team have supported with the following:

Individuals supported: A total of 439 individuals have received essential medical and mental health services.

Medical assistance:

318 individuals underwent GP medical checks.

19% of medical consultations were directly related to the earthquake, reflecting the immediate impact on health.

Mental health support:

283 individuals received mental health consultations, all cases directly related to the earthquake.

28 psychosocial group sessions reached 306 participants, alongside 8 group therapy sessions involving 35 participants.

Screening efforts using mental health tools reached 439 individuals, with continued support provided by mental health nurses and psychiatrists.

Community focus:

32% of individuals engaged were under the age of 18

63% of individuals supported were from rural locations

We extend our gratitude to the Vanuatu Government, local partners, and the affected communities for their collaboration and trust.

