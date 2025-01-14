National Autism Strategy Welcome, Success Relies On Future Action And Funding

People with Disability Australia (PWDA) has welcomed the release of the Australian Government’s National Autism Strategy and its commitment to improving inclusion in the community, education and employment, alongside diagnosis, services and support systems for autistic people. However, the national disability rights and representative organisation has cautioned that these principled commitments must be matched by fully funded long-term action plans that are both autistic-led and compliant with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

PWDA Deputy CEO Megan Spindler-Smith emphasised future action plans must recognise that autism is a lifelong condition and centre the choice and control and whole of person needs of Autistic people.

“The autism community has been calling for stronger inclusion, improved diagnosis pathways and better access to services for years. The commitments in this strategy are promising, but they need to be backed by long-term action plans that are neurodiversity affirming and genuinely co-designed with Autistic people,” Mx Spindler-Smith said.

The release of the National Strategy coincides with the launch of the first action plan which includes funding for an epidemiological study and investment in new initiatives to reduce stigma and change attitudes, and pre- and post-diagnosis resources.

“The success of the plan’s initiatives lies on how they are framed. Our leadership will increase the likelihood we move the dial for our inclusion and life outcomes,” Mx Spindler-Smith said.

PWDA Board Director Alexandra Bignell emphasised the 2025-26 Action Plan lays a solid foundation but the ongoing implementation of the strategy needs firmer long-term commitments.

“To achieve lasting change, the voices of Autistic people, families, and carers must continue to guide the strategy’s development and implementation. We look forward to seeing clear and accurate reporting on the 2025-26 Action Plan, particularly around its outcomes and impacts, to ensure it delivers real and measurable benefits for Autistic people and their communities,” Ms Bignell said.

PWDA acknowledges the release of the national strategy comes at a challenging time for Autistic people with many concerned changes to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) will limit their access to critical supports.

“This Strategy doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Right now, we’re seeing Autistic people, especially children and young people, reassessed and removed from the NDIS at unprecedented rates with no alternative pathways to support. This feels at odds with the principles of this Strategy,” Mx Spindler-Smith said.

PWDA will continue advocating for an end to harmful NDIS reassessments that are leaving Autistic people without essential supports; greater funding for early intervention, diagnostic services, and therapies; and fully funded plans that prioritise timely access to services for Autistic people, including marginalised communities.

About People with Disability Australia (PWDA)

People with Disability Australia Incorporated (PWDA) is a national disability rights and advocacy, non-profit, non-government organisation by and for people with disability in Australia. We have a cross-disability focus, representing the interests of people with all kinds of disability and our membership is made up of people with disability and organisations mainly constituted by people with disability.

