Ceasefire In Gaza: It’s Time To End Digital Harms And Deliver Justice

Access Now welcomes the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and urges for a permanent end of hostilities. While the cessation of physical violence is a critical first step, it is far from sufficient. All parties must also commit to a “digital ceasefire” — an immediate stop to online violence, cyberattacks, and deliberate targeting of communication infrastructure which worsen the suffering of civilians.

Israel’s war on Gaza has been defined not only by the devastating physical violence — claiming over 46,000 lives and destroying close to 70% of its infrastructure — but also by the weaponization of technology in unprecedented ways. Internet shutdowns, censorship, disinformation, genocidal rhetoric, and the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) for indiscriminate attacks have transformed the region’s cyberspace into a battlefield. These digital assaults have intensified the humanitarian crisis, silenced critical voices, and created barriers to delivering life-saving aid in Palestine.

“The war in Gaza will go down in history as one of the most horrid and unsettling examples of tech-facilitated mass death and destruction. Now that the bloodshed has ended, we must not allow Gaza to become the blueprint for future digital warfare,” said Marwa Fatafta, MENA Policy and Advocacy Director at Access Now. “The end of war doesn’t mean the end of suffering, the work for accountability and justice has, in fact, just begun. Along with resolving digital hostilities, re-building Gaza’s decimated internet infrastructure should be at the center of any post-war reconstructions.”

Accountability is essential to breaking the cycle of violence. Those responsible for atrocities — whether through physical attacks or digital means — must face justice. The United Nations, civil society, and affected communities must play their part in shaping efforts to ensure accountability, holding states and corporations accountable for their actions, and safeguarding human rights during times of war and peace.

“For communities going through unthinkable grief in Gaza, this ceasefire must translate into unimpeded humanitarian access and speedy restoration of online and offline communication channels to allow families to be reunited and efficient coordination of aid and assistance,” said Giulio Coppi, Senior Humanitarian Officer at Access Now. “Internet shutdowns and other digital violations cover and facilitate atrocities during conflicts, and the international community must not forget the digital dimension of harm while pursuing accountability against those who undermine the legal framework for the protection of civilians in armed conflicts.”

As RightsCon 2025 approaches, Access Now is committed to advancing a comprehensive framework for a “digital ceasefire” that addresses the legal, technical, and humanitarian dimensions of digital harm in conflict zones. This includes collaborating with experts, policymakers, and communities to ensure that digital rights are fully integrated into ceasefire negotiations, peacebuilding processes, and accountability mechanisms.

