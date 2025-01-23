PACMAT Team Concludes Mission In Vanuatu Following Earthquake Response

The Pasifika Medical Association Group’s (PMA) Medical Assistance Team (PACMAT) has successfully completed its three-week mission in Vanuatu. Funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), the deployment provided crucial support to communities impacted by the devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Port Vila on December 17, 2024.

The PACMAT team delivered vital medical and mental health services, supporting 521 individuals across affected regions; 100% of the mental health cases treated were tied to the disaster. Mission highlights include:

352 medical consultations, addressing a variety of health concerns.

367 mental health consultations, offering essential psychological support for earthquake survivors.

33 psychosocial group sessions, benefiting 432 participants and fostering emotional recovery.

PMA CEO, Debbie Sorensen ONZM, commended the collective efforts that made the mission impactful.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Vanuatu and the Ministry of Health for their leadership and partnership throughout this mission. Their steadfast support enabled us to provide timely and meaningful assistance to those in need.

“We also honour the resilience and strength of the local communities, whose determination to recover inspired our team every step of the way.”

The PACMAT mission ensured support for vulnerable groups, including rural communities and young people under 18, who comprised 28% of those supported.

“Our team’s work was driven by a deep commitment to the people of Vanuatu. We are proud to have stood alongside the local communities during this challenging time, providing care, comfort, and hope as they begin the process of rebuilding their lives.”

