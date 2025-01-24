International Day Of Clean Energy: Powering Vanuatu's Future Through International Partnership

By His Excellency Naohisa Okuda, and Ms. Munkhtuya Altangerel

24 January 2025

Port Vila, Vanuatu: In 2024, global temperatures shattered previous records, with the Pacific region experiencing its hottest year on record. These unprecedented temperatures herald a future of increasing climate disasters: ferocious storms, catastrophic floods, and droughts that threaten to render parts of our planet uninhabitable.

The damage we are inflicting on our planet knows no borders, affecting even our Pacific Island Countries that contribute minimally to global emissions. At the heart of this crisis lies our relationship with energy – the invisible force that powers our modern lives, from essential services to daily connections with our communities both near and far.

In a world grappling with climate change, clean energy plays a vital role in reducing emissions. At the time of writing, 685 million people globally live in the dark – in the Pacific upwards of 60 percent of the population lacks access to regular energy supply, with this challenge especially acute in rural areas where just over half of all households are connected to grid electricity. This lack of energy access hampers economic growth and deepens health and educational inequalities.

If we hope to build a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable future for all, we are faced with the reality that many Pacific Island Countries remain heavily dependent on imported fossil fuels for many of their energy requirements. We know too that this poses a hurdle on our path to a just, inclusive and equitable energy transition.

This transition presents a complex challenge: while Pacific Island Countries work toward renewable alternatives, they must balance immediate energy security with long-term sustainability goals.

Currently, oil comprises approximately 80 percent of the Pacific's total energy supply, with renewable energy accounting for only 17 percent, according to a 2023 UN report. This dependency on fossil fuels, while presently necessary for reliable energy access, must be strategically reduced through careful planning, investment, and innovative solutions.

Clean energy is not just a crucial part of the solution — it is the cornerstone of a sustainable future for the Pacific. The shift to renewable energy sources like solar and hydro not only helps reduce carbon emissions but also provides long-term economic and health benefits to communities by reducing reliance on costly, polluting fossil fuels.

The path to net-zero emissions intertwines with our commitments to both the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goal 7 – ensuring affordable and clean energy for all. Success requires more than technological solutions; it demands a rapid, comprehensive transition to renewable energy, supported by meaningful regional collaboration and genuine international partnerships that recognise the Pacific's unique challenges and opportunities.

A Green Transformation for Vanuatu

In Vanuatu this collaboration and partnership materialises via the Vanuatu Green Transformation (VGET) Project. The people and Government of Japan – long-standing supporters of the Pacific – have teamed with the Government of Vanuatu and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in support of the country’s ambitious clean energy objectives.

According to Vanuatu’s most-recent census data, only 30 percent of the population have access to a reliable energy source, and 70 percent including those in remote rural areas, need more access to secure and reliable energy services.

The Vanuatu National Energy Roadmap (NERM) embodies a bold commitment to advancing energy equity and sustainability – with the VGET Project a champion of this vision. Central to this is ensuring universal access to modern energy by 2030, recognising that reliable and affordable energy is fundamental to human development. Vanuatu aims to extend electricity grids, adopt off-grid solutions such as solar home systems, and ensure all public institutions, including schools and healthcare facilities, are electrified. These measures are not merely about energy access; they form the foundation for broader economic opportunities and an enhanced quality of life for all Ni-Vanuatu.

Aligned with the global imperative to tackle climate change, we continue to work collectively in support of the Government of Vanuatu and its mission of achieving 100 percent renewable energy in electricity generation by 2030. By harnessing its abundant solar, hydro, and geothermal resources, this transition will not only bolster energy security but also reduce the island nation’s dependence on imported diesel.

This collaboration and partnership is precisely what is required to translate vision into action. For instance, pico-hydro power stations will be established at Waterfall, Melsisi, and Larimat on Pentecost Island to provide reliable energy to local communities; projects that will not only directly contribute to the government’s efforts to meet its NERM commitments, but also directly benefiting 2,366 people and indirectly improving the lives of 6,000 more.

Inspiring the Pacific

This ambitious undertaking in Vanuatu can serve as a blueprint for a just energy transition, demonstrating how policies can prioritise inclusivity, sustainability, and resilience.

Vanuatu’s energy transition underscores the importance of locally-driven solutions to global challenges. By fostering partnerships, mobilising resources, and scaling innovative practices, our partnership is helping to transform this roadmap into reality.

Vanuatu’s leadership offers valuable lessons for other Pacific Island Countries, showcasing how clean energy transitions can be achieved in a way that supports livelihoods, safeguards ecosystems, and empowers communities. And as our work in Vanuatu is demonstrating, this transformation isn't merely necessary; it is an investment in our collective resilience and prosperity across our Blue Pacific, and the world.

His Excellency Naohisa Okuda serves as the Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Vanuatu. Ms. Munkhtuya Altangerel is the Resident Representative for the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji.

© Scoop Media

