SMC Office Support Port Adam Seaweed Farmers With Essential Farming Materials

The Small Malaita Constituency (SMC) Office has boosted the capability of Port Adam seaweed farmers with the delivery of various essential seaweed farming materials, paving the way for them to venture into large scale farming in the future.

The support was made possible through the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) programme of the national government with funding support from 2024.

The consignment consisted of the seaweed main ropes, ring ropes, drying nets, plastics and seaweed bags.

The successful cultivation of the Port Adam Seaweed Project was introduced by the SMC in 2023 through the active involvement of their Member of Parliament (MP) Honourable Rick Houenipwela.

“The Port Adam Seaweed Project is one of our constituency’s priority projects over this four-year term,” Constituency Development Officer (CDO), Terry Brown who spoke on behalf of SMC office said.

CDO Brown said another consignment of materials will be delivered to the farmers this year once funding is available adding the current consignment was funded under the CDF Solomon Islands Government (SIG) funding support from 2024.

The Chairman of the Port Adam Seaweed Farmers Association, John Baehala, thanked Hon. Rick Hou, MP for Small Malaita Constituency for his vision in initiating the Seaweed Farming Project at Port Adam area.

SMC Project Officer Robson Tanasimae who actually travelled to the constituency and delivered the projects in his handover remarks assured the seaweed farmers that the constituency office will continue with its support as this project has the potential for greater output in the future.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

He said the farmers were very delighted with the materials, marking a significant step forward for farmers to venture into large scale farming in the future and also boost their farming capability.

Mr. Robson said that a training workshop for the seaweed farmers will be held at Port Adam early next month and further consignment of materials will be delivered later this year to cater for the increasing number of seaweed farmers as far as Walande Port.

Meanwhile, CDO Brown thanked his project team especially Constituency Project Officer, Tanasimae for the successful delivery last week ensuring more than 150 seaweed farmers received their set of seaweed materials.

He also acknowledged the national government for funding support through the CDF programme which enable the constituency to procured the materials.

The Port Adam Seaweed Project has generated more than $150,000 in their latest two sales in Honiara last year according to SMC office.

© Scoop Media

