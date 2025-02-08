Crowds Flock To Australian Wooden Boat Festival

The crowds heaved at Hobart’s waterfront for day two of the 2025 Australian Wooden Boat Festival. The biennial four-day festival, which runs Friday 7 to Monday February 2025, buzzed with excitement following Friday’s opening events, the Parade of Sail and Festival Welcome, that celebrate this year’s Pacific theme.

Saturday’s festivalgoers were treated to an array of captivating demonstrations and on-water activities. The waka ama demonstrations drew significant attention, showcasing the skill and tradition of outrigger canoe paddling, offering a unique cultural experience on the water, while the free public rowing and parbuckling was popular with families.

Japanese and traditional woodworking demonstrations fascinated audiences with intricate designs and techniques, highlighting the craftsmanship that defines the festival. The busy Kumundar Japanese Jungle gym and sailing ship were packed with little sailors at Parliament Lawns, while the Pasifika weaving workshops brought a calm reprieve under the shade of nearby trees.

With a bustling atmosphere and a rich program of events, the Australian Wooden Boat Festival continues to celebrate the beauty and history of wooden boats. Enthusiasts, families, and maritime experts alike gathered to admire the stunning tall ships, meet skilled artisans, and immerse themselves in the vibrant festival spirit.

The AWBF, renowned as the largest wooden boat festival in the Southern hemisphere, will continue through to Monday, February 10, with more exciting events, talks, and hands-on activities celebrating the deep maritime heritage of Australia and its Pacific neighbours.

The full 2025 AWBF program and schedule is available online now at awbf2025.org.au/.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

