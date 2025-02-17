Political Solution To End War In Yemen Is Achievable, UN Envoy Says

13 February 2025

Hans Grundberg briefed on latest political developments in the country, where Houthi rebels, also known as Ansar Allah, and Government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, have been battling for power for more than a decade.

He spoke alongside UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher who updated on the “perilous” humanitarian situation there and the need to protect aid workers.

Respite in the region

Mr. Grundberg highlighted recent events that have occurred in the region.

“We have witnessed a significant, albeit fragile, development in the Middle East with the ceasefire in Gaza,” he said.

“We have also seen a cessation of attacks by Ansar Allah on vessels in the Red Sea and targets in Israel. This tentative reduction in hostilities, along with the release of the crew of the Motor Vessel Galaxy Leader, is a welcome relief.”

He urged the international community to build on this opportunity for further de-escalation, while also acknowledging the magnitude of remaining challenges.

Detentions threaten aid delivery

He noted, however, that January saw a “fourth wave of arbitrary detentions” of UN staff by the Houthis, which was “a deeply troubling development.”

The Houthis are holding dozens of personnel from the UN, national and international non-governmental organizations, civil society and diplomatic missions – some for years.

He said these detentions are not only a violation of fundamental human rights but also a direct threat to the UN’s ability to provide humanitarian assistance to millions.

“Even more deplorable is the death, while detained by Ansar Allah, of a UN colleague working for the World Food Programme (WFP),” he said.

He joined the UN Secretary-General in calling for an investigation into the death, and for anyone found responsible to be brought to justice.

Military operations and hardships continue

The Special Envoy noted that regrettably, military activity has continued in Yemen, with reports of movement of reinforcements and equipment towards the frontlines, as well as shelling, drone attacks and infiltration attempts by the Houthis on multiple frontlines.

“I call on the parties to refrain from military posturing and retaliatory measures that could lead to further tension and risk plunging Yemen back into conflict,” he said.

He also expressed deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating economic situation, affecting both Government- and Houthi-controlled areas.

For example, the city of Aden, which is under Government control, went without electricity for three consecutive days last week, prompting people to take to the streets. Moreover, the continued depreciation of the Yemeni Riyal has also sent prices soaring.

“These hardships are symptoms of the failure to achieve a sustainable political resolution. Without the prospect of peace, there can be no prosperity,” he said.

US terrorist designation

Mr. Grundberg also addressed the recent move by the United States to re-designate the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on 22 January that is scheduled to take effect within 30 days.

He stressed that while clarifications are being sought, “it is important that our efforts to advance the peace process are protected.”

Over the past month, the UN envoy has continued active engagement with all regional and international actors, most recently in Washington.

“My message to all remains that only a political settlement of the conflict will support the Yemenis in their aspirations for lasting peace. It is achievable, it is possible, and it is pragmatic,” he insisted.

Follow the roadmap

He said the elements of the roadmap for peace already provide a framework for the way forward, and the parties committed to a nationwide ceasefire as the first step. This would in turn pave the way to a structured political process through inclusive negotiations under the auspices of the UN.

Concluding his remarks, Mr. Grundberg was adamant that a sustainable resolution to the conflict is still possible, saying the parties must engage in good faith and take the necessary steps to turn commitments into reality.

“I am aware that some think that they could get a better outcome through the resumption of full-scale military operations. I want to be clear: this would be a mistake for Yemen, and a mistake for the stability in the wider region,” he warned.

Millions in need

Mr. Fletcher, the UN’s top aid official, also highlighted the death of the WFP staff member in Yemen and the need to protect humanitarian workers. He said the latest humanitarian appeal for the country shows that 19.5 million people require support.

“Millions are hungry and at acute risk of life-threatening illness. Children and women make up more than three-quarters of those in need,” he said.

Last month, WFP reported that 64 percent of the population was unable to meet their minimum food needs, up three percentage points from November. He feared this will again increase due to lean season scarcity and rising food prices.

Meanwhile, some 3.2 million children are not in school, while half of all under-fives are acutely malnourished. Seventy per cent of three and four-year-olds have not been fully vaccinated, and youngsters under five “are dying at a horrific rate, mainly from preventable or treatable conditions – in 2023, an average of five every hour. “

Temporary aid freeze in Sa’ada

Mr. Fletcher said that despite significant risks, humanitarian operations are largely continuing, however the detention of more UN staff has led to some “tough decisions”.

The UN has been forced to temporarily pause operations in Sa’ada governorate due to safety and security risks but is taking steps towards resuming once security guarantees have been obtained.

“Globally, humanitarians are overstretched, underfunded and under attack,” he said. “We face this growing challenge in a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism, guided by the urgent needs of those we serve.”

Appeal for support

Mr. Fletcher said that “the situation in Yemen is perilous,” and asked Council members to help release UN and civil society staff, return UN operations to full capacity, and to avoid taking actions which affect access of civilians to essential services.

“Political and security decisions should not punish affected communities by limiting the flow of essential commodities into Yemen,” he said.

“This is a tough place for us to deliver humanitarian support. And I recognize that it is a tough place for you to get the political judgements right,” he added. “But we must be brave, principled, and unflinching in our effort to save lives.”

