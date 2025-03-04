Urgent Support For Ukrainian Children In 2025

Uncertainty about the next stage in the war in Ukraine is putting increased pressure on Ukrainian children who have already put up with three years of war.

"Our ChildFund partners based all through Ukraine and in Moldova are continuing the roll out of our 2025 programme of support. No matter what the outcome of negotiations, it is clear this war will not end any time soon. The support must continue," says Josie Pagani CEO of ChildFund New Zealand.

12.7 million people, including 2 million children, are in need of urgent humanitarian support now.

Children are the most affected. The impact of the war on children’s emotional and psychological well-being and their motivation to learn has contributed to a decline in learning, while psychological distress has contributed to non-attendance.

In 2025 we plan to do the following:

Provide more child and adolescent friendly spaces to help children cope with war-related losses and trauma

Provide mental health and psychological support to displaced people and local communities, with a particular focus on women and children

Run awareness campaigns on the dangers of mines and explosive remnants of war, as well as strategies and techniques to avoid accidents

Build bomb shelters to ensure the safety of students and school staff in education facilities

Distribute winter emergency aid, including solid fuel, and clean water

Provide cash-for-shelter repairs, to fix damaged homes

Provide hygiene kits to young people and their families

Rehabilitate heating systems, water supply and waste-water systems in healthcare facilities.

"In the last three years our ChildFund partners have reached 502,264 beneficiaries, including 204,396 women and girls, and 97,340 children.

The plan in 2025 is to reach about 80,000 additional beneficiaries, including 32,000 children. It is clear the war will not end tomorrow. The bombs are still dropping, and Ukrainian children need our support.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

